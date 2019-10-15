Wow! Is my face red!
Hate to admit it, but I’ve been bamboozled. After my raving over the crème brule enjoyed on last month’s cruise, I pulled out the recipe to try my hand.
Turns out I really, really read it for the first time and discovered why it was not included the Princess Cruise’s beautiful cookbook. They use a mix!
The recipe doesn’t include what mix they use. I guess you’re stuck with mine. But, trust me, it’s good.
Here’s a recipe I guarantee you can use.
Also, a product of the cruise, it’s Brian Johnsen’s terrific caramel popcorn. Brian’s parents Pam and Bobby were on the cruise. Not too surprising, at dinner a lot of our conversation turned to food and cooking. Bobby is known for his homemade jerky, and Pam is an excellent cook. Seems their eldest is pumping out goodies as well.
His take on this muchie is, in Pam’s words, “family approved.”
Quick and easy, all ingredients are pantry staples. I asked Pam how well it lasted and she admitted, “I don’t know, we ate it as quick as Brian made it, all three batches.”
That was endorsement enough for me. I whipped up a batch and she was right, it is delicious.
Not wanting the temptation sitting within my arm’s reach, I took the bulk of the batch to a favorite crew of taste tasters. The boys at Jim’s Service Center fill that slot and it’s been “grease monkey” approved.
This is a perfect Halloween party treat. Make enough of it and you could may caramel popcorn balls, add salted nuts, pretzels or even M&Ms for another variation.
At once sweet and salty, this hit my personal sweet tooth. I favor the not-too-sweet sweets. Offer me salty sweet or sweet sour and I’m a taker.
So with that said and Halloween just around the corner, I’m including an all-time favorite from my childhood. From my grandmother’s 1937 edition of Household Searchlight Cookbook. vinegar taffy.
But first, here’s Brian’s winner.
BRIAN’S BODALICIOUS CARAMEL POPCORN
1 bag microwave popcorn
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
10 jumbo marshmallows
Pop corn according to package directions. Microwave butter and brown sugar two minutes. Add marshmallows, microwave another two minutes. Pour over corn and mix.
VINEGAR TAFFY
2 cups sugar
1/8 teaspoon cream of tarter
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup vinegar
few grains salt
Generously butter or spray)a large plate or platter, or use a 9x13-inch glass baking pan and set aside. Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook to the hard-ball stage, 265 to 270 degrees on a candy thermometer. Watch carefully, don’t burn. Pour syrup onto prepared surface and cool. When cool enough to handle, add a small amount of food coloring if desired, grease hands with oil or butter and pull until it’s light in color and has a satiny gloss. Here is where you can use a friend to help. Pulling should take about 10 minutes. Roll into a long rope, about one half-inch in diameter and cut with greased scissors into one long pieces. Let rest for half an hour, then wrap each piece in waxed paper, twisting ends of paper.
NOTE: Syrup must be cooked to the proper temperature in order to be pulled. If you have a candy thermometer, use it, otherwise employ the age-old test of dropping a small amount of hot syrup into a cup of cold water. If it quickly forms a hard ball with some brittle threads attached, it’s ready.
By the way, pulling taffy aerates it by incorporating tiny air bubbles. This makes it lighter and chewier.
