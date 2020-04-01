Elaine Revelle: Finding comfort in some old favorites

Peel and cut potatoes, carrots and onions, cut into bite-sized pieces and cover with water in a large pot. Add garlic to taste and about three bouillon cubes per quart of water and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes and carrots are tender. Add a couple handfuls of macaroni, and corned beef. Continue cooking until macaroni is al dente and corn beef breaks up. Do not over cook.

Dissolve yeast in one cup of water. Measure and sift flour, sugar and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in softened yeast. Add just enough of second cup to hold dough together. Mix until you have soft, rather sticky dough. Cover with cloth and set bowl in a warm spot in kitchen, but not near direct heat. Let rise until double in size. This takes from two to four hours, depending upon warmth of your room. When dough is high and spongy, punch down with greased hands and give it a good, sound beating. Divide dough into two for large pans, or four for small parts and place each in a greased baking dish/pan. Cover again with cloth and let rise until dough reaches top of baking dish. At this point, start oven, 400 degrees or moderately hot. Place bread in oven and when crust has started to form, spray or brush with olive oil or melted butter, then bake until nicely browned. Remove from oven, allow to stand a few minutes in order to cool slightly before taking out of pans. For crusty bread cool completely on rack. For soft crust roll in a dish towel.