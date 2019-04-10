I love whoever decides what food to celebrate on which day/month/week.
Google “official food days” and you get a calendar full of suggestions for foodies. Restaurants everywhere use those websites as a bible for planning drink-of-the-day/month/week.
Thinking ahead, I looked up today — April 11 — and guess what, it’s National Cheese Fondue Day.
Even though man has been eating fondue for centuries, it peaked in the U.S. during the 1950s and ‘60s. And, it’s having a resurgence today.
The premise is the same — cheese melted in wine — but the cooking has been upscaled. Now pots are electric, plus they come with recipes for chocolate and meat fondues. You can dip fruit, cookies, marshmallows and other tidbits in the chocolate version, meats of any type are cooked in heated oil or broth, even hot wine.
Guess I’d better drag out my vintage ‘60s fondue pot, complete with color-coded fondue forks, set on a fondue platter, over a can of Sterno, which promises to keep the contents at the perfect fondue temperature.
Back to the food days, I decided to look into the upcoming Palm and Easter Sunday designations. Palm Sunday, April 14, is National Pecan Day, while Easter has been named National Chocolate-covered Cashews Day. That triggered an idea.
I decided a chocolate caramel nut candy I shared last February should be reworked to recognize both days. So, how about chocolate caramel pecans?
Give these a try, you’ll get raves.
CHOCOLATE CARAMEL PECANS
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1-1/3 cups salted and toasted pecans
nonstick vegetable oil cooking spray
8 ounces high quality dark chocolate, chopped
Maldon or other flaky sea salt
Roast and salt pecans (recipe below) and set aside to cool. In a heavy, medium saucepan, stir sugar and water over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves, occasionally brushing down pan sides with a wet pastry brush to remove any sugar crystals. Boil, without stirring, brushing down sides and swirling pan occasionally to ensure even cooking, for about eight minutes or until mixture begins to turn golden brown. Remove from heat and mix in cream. Caramel will bubble vigorously, then thicken and cool about 15 to 20 minutes. Toss pecans with slightly-cooled caramel. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Using two spoons, drop nut/caramel mixture onto one sheet, forming about 20 mounds. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, or until clusters are cold and caramel becomes firm but is still sticky. Meanwhile, place chocolate in a small bowl set over a small saucepan of barely simmering water and slowly melt, stirring often. Remove, and using a small metal spatula, lift one cluster and drop into chocolate to coat completely. Using a fork, immediately lift cluster and gently shake excess chocolate back into bowl. Using a second fork as an aid, place cluster on second baking sheet and sprinkle each lightly with flaked salt. Repeat with remaining clusters, melted chocolate and salt. Refrigerate for 10 minutes or just until chocolate is cold and set.
NOTE: This can be prepared up to two days ahead and stored in an airtight container at a cool temperature.
HOW TO ROAST AND SALT PECANS
2 tablespoons salted butter
1/2 pound raw pecan halves (about 2 cups)
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Melt butter over low heat. Stir pecans into melted butter and spread evenly on baking pan. Sprinkle lightly with salt and bake 10 minutes. Stir to turn pecans and bake for another 10 minutes. Watch carefully to avoid burning. When lightly browned and fragrant, remove from oven and cool on wire rack. Use for baking or as a snack. Recipe doubles easily.