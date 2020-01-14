Elaine Revelle: Drawing on a delicious, fun past

So, in honor of the upcoming decade and a salute to my grandmother and her roaring tales of the ‘20s I decided to do a little exploring of foods of that era.

Delving into my cookbook collection I unearthed a couple of treasures from the ‘20s and decided that this is the year to revisit some 100-year-old recipes.

All this is leading up to my aim of locating recipes from the ‘20s and sharing a dish a month from the fabled era.

A quick look at my cook book collection turned up an old favorite. From the Ladies Aid of Santa Ynez I have a 1926 edition of “A Cook Book.” In fact, I have three copies, one an original given to me by Mrs. Squire, a long-time and legendary resident of Fredensborg Canyon. The other two are by self-appointed Valley historian Jim Norris, who dug up a copy, reprinted it in 1983 and included brief biographies of all the contributors. I love both editions.

Mrs. Squire’s gift is a real treasure. Being an original, it’s somewhat fragile and tattered. Jim’s is still pristine and I love the history. As luck would have it, the family he chose as an example of early residents just happens to be mine.