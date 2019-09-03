Nothing says end of summer like the last zucchinis of the season. And often that crop comes with a whopping surprise.
You know what I’m talking about, Mother Nature’s garden prankster, the giant zucchini.
Oh, they’re innocent enough in the beginning. Delicious when small and tender. But later, they turn on us. They hide beneath the leaves, grow unnoticed into giants and appear overnight.
If that’s what is going on in your backyard, I have the answer.
Turn them into a cake, some muffins or even cookies. There’s no end to what you can do with them. There’s zucchini pickles and relish or soup and lasagna.
Slice those large ones into thin slabs and use in place of pasta. You can bread slices and substitute zucchini for eggplant in parmigiana.
However, my favorite trick is to bake a zucchini cake. It’s one way to get the kids to eat their vegetables.
Lightly sweet, moist and delicious this cake is perfection when paired with a whipped cream-like icing. It’s easy and a great way to deal with the oversized zucchinis we all miss until late in the summer.
Try this one soon, it’s a favorite of mine and the Waldorf icing is a perfect pairing.
ZUCCHINI CAKE
4 eggs
3 cups sugar
1-1/2 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups grated zucchini squash (raw and unpeeled)
1 cup chopped toasted* walnuts
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Beat eggs well, add sugar gradually, beating between each addition. Add oil, then zucchini. Beat well. Sift dry ingredients together and add to zucchini mixture. Add nuts and mix thoroughly. Bake in tube, two loaf or one 9x13 rectangular pan at 350 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
NOTE: The original recipe called for two teaspoons cinnamon but when I first made it, I forgot to put it into the batter. That’s why I test these recipes, folks, I’m a clumsy cook. However, I liked the results without cinnamon and still leave it out. So, feel free to include cinnamon with dry ingredients. It’s good either way.
*Toasting walnuts is optional, not necessary but I prefer them toasted. The natural oils released results in enhanced flavor. And, here are two methods for doing so:
Stovetop: Place nuts in a dry skillet without oil over medium heat and fry while stirring or shaking, constantly. Be careful not to burn. Remove from heat just as they begin to smell because they will continue to toast in hot pan. If whole, cool before chopping.
Oven method: Place on cookie or sheet pan in single layer in a 325 degree preheated oven for five to seven minutes. Stir frequently and watch carefully. When nuts begin to release their oils they become very fragrant, this is when your nose tells you they are ready. At this point remove from oven and cool before chopping.
This cake is great with following icing. It’s delicious and very close in texture and taste to whipped cream.
WALDORF ICING
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup (2 cubes) margarine*
1 cup milk
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Melt l/2 cube margarine, dissolve flour in margarine, gradually add milk, stirring constantly and cook until thick. Remove from heat and cool. Cream remaining margarine with vanilla and sugar. Gradually add cooled, cooked mixture and beat until fluffy. Frost when cake has cooled.
*This recipe is one of the few reasons you will find margarine in my refrigerator. Not a fan, I prefer butter in all instances but I’m afraid to substitute it in this recipe because I’m not sure how it would affect the results. One of these days I’ll experiment.
