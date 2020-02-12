Elaine Revelle: Dipping into some 1970s sweetness

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, a day for lovers, candy, gifts and sentiment. But wait, this year it’s double-time for lovers — Leap Year.

That means 2020 has an extra day. History credits Julius Caesar for that“gift.” Apparently when Caesar made the leap from the Roman to the Julian calendar, the ancients realized a solar year was 365.25 days long. The shift in calendars was made to align festival, feast days and religious ceremonies/celebrations in tune with the seasons.

It was decided that adding one day every four years would keep it straight. That worked OK, for a while, then in 1582 Pope Gregory XII advanced the calendar by 11 days and came up with a new one. That year Romans went to bed on March 11 and woke up to a sun that rose on March 22. This compensated for a miscalculation made by Caesar’s astronomers.

However, the Pope’s astronomers came up with another Roman goof. They found that the Julian calendar was just over 10 minutes too long, so it was changed again. They devised a formula that goes this way: A century year could only be a leap year if it was divisible by 400, and set the starting point to coincide with that system. Therefore 1900 was not a leap year, but 2000 was.

This new calendar, the Gregorian named for Pope Gregory, is the one we use today.

