I blame my last cooking experience on the Bit O'Denmark Restaurant.
At least I think it was the Bit.
When walking to my car after work, the late afternoon air was filled with the delicious aroma of frikadeller. And since said restaurant was the only one within nose reach, I’m laying it on them.
All I know is that the fragrant frying frikadeller made my mouth water and I was inspired.
All these years of living here, enjoying Danish food, I had never tried my hand at this traditional Danish dish.
The aroma triggered in me a hunger for these tasty Danish meatballs, actually more of a patty and totally different in taste from Swedish meatballs. Frikadeller are a savory, Swedish sweet.
Served hot as a traditional open-faced sandwich topper, frikadeller is welcome for dinner, lunch or a snack.
Inspired, I dug out my copy of "Danish Sisterhood Treasures," a delightful collection of recipes from sisterhood chapters across the U.S.
Turning to the meat section, I wasn’t surprised to find 14 frikadeller versions. As with all traditional recipes, frikadeller has many family favorites.
Among the 14, I saw several Solvang/Valley names but chose to try Marie Jaeger’s. Marie has long been one of my go-to experts when it comes to Danish dishes. She’s a true child of the Scandinavian culture and I’ve known her for years.
Marie is the daughter of Viggo Tarnow, Solvang’s venerable gymnastics teacher who taught at Atterdag College from its earliest days until just before it was torn down in 1970.
My girls were part of his annual Danish Days exhibition of noncompetitive-style gymnastics about the body and its discipline. I remember watching Viggo as an octogenarian standing on his head amid his dedicated troop as a feature of Solvang’s celebration.
Having known both Viggo and his wife, Cora, it’s a pleasure to know Marie and her family.
I also was fortunate to have known Marie’s late husband, Johannes. A true craftsman, his many buildings are scattered throughout Solvang. He was one of the local contractors who built Solvang’s Theaterfest.
Well, back to the recipe.
I called Marie for a few frikadeller pointers, and she filled me in on some of the details.
While her 'Sisterhood' contribution calls for both ground beef and pork, Marie says she now only uses pork.
Since I had already gathered ingredients for my efforts, I figured I’d go ahead with the beef and pork mix. I really wasn’t surprised a couple days later to find one of Marie’s delightful notes in the mail and a carefully penned recipe card with her altered directions.
I’ve since made the frikadeller, following the 'Sisterhood' version, but will try her pork-only version soon. While her book recipe called for both allspice and nutmeg, I noticed that her pork version didn’t include nutmeg, so I called Marie to find out if it were an intentional omission or an oversight.
She explained it thus, saying, “I grew up without nutmeg; that was how my mother made it, but,” she quickly added, “Johannes’ mother always used it, so sometimes I would put nutmeg in, but not always.” A diplomat to the core.
This week it’s Marie’s 'Sisterhood' recipe, and just as soon as I try her pork version, I’ll share it as well.
FRIKADELLER A LA MARIE JAEGER
1-1/2 pounds lean hamburger
1 pound ground pork
1 large onion grated
3/4 cup water
1-1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
2 eggs
3 to 4 slices dried bread crumbs
2 tablespoons flour
All dry ingredients can be mixed in blender, then added to meat. Grate onions in blender, adding enough water to cover, strain and use water in mixture. Add eggs and stir all thoroughly, form into patties and fry until very brown. Serve with potatoes and rødkål (Danish red cabbage).
P.S. Not only tasty, these are quite easy to make.