Hit a milestone birthday in August and last month scratched one item off my bucket list.
I had two cruises on my list, one to Alaska and the other through the Panama Canal. Happy to say, I made the Alaska trip.
Spent 10 lazy, luxurious days aboard the Grand Princess and had a great time. There were 10 of us in our group and we all enjoyed the trip. We had nearly four full days at sea, saw the delightful town and island of Sitka, stopped in Haines, Juneau and Victoria.
One aspect of the cruise that appealed to me was that we left from San Francisco. We sailed past Alcatraz and under the Golden Gate Bridge before hitting open sea. We had a couple of exciting rough days, but no one in our group succumbed to motion sickness.
The food was great, service top-notch and I was absolutely delighted with it all. I’d go again in a heartbeat.
One of the shipboard highlights was the food. It was delicious. I feasted on crab, lobster, mussels, gravlax and shrimp. The menu included steak, stroganoff, fettuccini Alfredo among other dishes.
A popular opener was shrimp cocktail. Succulent, perfectly cooked with a horseradish-spiked sauce. I had that every night. Another dish I indulged in was crème brulee. Normally not a dessert fan, their’s was extraordinarily good. Not too sweet, rich and creamy.
There was a cooking demonstration that concluded with a galley tour. Right up my alley. The demo was fun, the tour extraordinary. Stainless steel from top to bottom, the galley was massive and impressive.
Our tour concluded with executive chef Joel Directo and maître d’hôtel Joachim Rothe signing cookbooks from the Princess line. “Courses, a Culinary Journey” is a beautiful, full-color, 200-plus page collection of recipes from the line’s many cruise routes.
As they were signing the book, I asked if it included the crème brulee recipe. After a quick glance at one another, they in unison shook their heads “no.” However, they asked me for my cabin number and the next morning, I awoke to find the recipe had been slipped under our door.
My only disappointment is that the recipe is in grams and liters. So, until I can translate it for a trial run, I’m sharing my before-the-cruise favorite crème brulee recipe.
By the way, I’ve also been promised recipes from our delightful dining room waiters, which I’ll share down the road.
CREME BRULEE
2 cups whipping cream
5 tablespoons sugar
1 vanilla bean, split and scraped
small pinch salt
4 egg yolks
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Split vanilla bean and scrape seeds into a small pan, add pod, cream, two tablespoons sugar and salt. Bring just below boiling over medium heat. Remove from heat, set aside to cool slightly. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk egg yolks with one tablespoon sugar until dissolved. Slowly whisk in cooled cream. If not cool, yolks will scramble. Strain through fine sieve. Divide custard between four baking dishes, about one-half cup each, set dishes in a baking pan and place in oven. Pour enough cold water into pan to come about halfway up sides. Bake until custards are set, or about 30-35 minutes. Check by inserting knife blade into center. If knife comes out clean, custard is done. If not, cook two or three minutes more then check again, being careful not to overcook. When done, remove from oven and set aside to cool. Cover cooled custard with plastic wrap. Chill in refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight. Before serving, make sure tops are dry, then sprinkle remaining three tablespoons sugar evenly over custard and use a kitchen torch to caramelize. Hold torch at an angle, flame should barely touch surface, and caramelize.
