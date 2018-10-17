At a Daughters of the American Revolution committee meeting recently, I brought what I figured was an appropriate dessert. Turns out, it was almost a cliché.
English native Sheila Mee gave me her popular recipe for Boston cream pie, and I immediately thought of the Boston Tea Party. Obvious, right?
We laughed when I brought it out, and lapped it up when served.
Sheila, husband Stewart and family have lived in the Valley, off and on, since 1973. Prior to landing in California, the Mee family hopped the pond upon leaving England in 1967. With children Nick and Heather in tow they landed in Pennsylvania then moved to Denver, where their youngest, Glenys, was born.
In 1973 they once more pulled up stakes and headed north to Alaska where they, as Sheila put it, “had 26 winters!” Sounds as though they had a great time as well.
“The scenery and wildlife were awesome,” she told me. “One of our highlights was watching a moose give birth to twin calves right in our back yard. Bears, too, were often in our neighborhood, which made for some exciting times.”
They returned to the Valley in 1999. Their family is somewhat spread out these days, son Nick lives and works in Oklahoma, Glenys stayed in Eagle River, Alaska, and daughter Heather also returned to Solvang.
Sheila can’t pinpoint the origin of her recipe, but says it’s been a family and friends favorite for over 20 years.
She loves to cook and bake, “preferably desserts,” admitting that, “breakfast is our least-planned meal. If it doesn’t go in a bowl and is covered with milk, you’re out of luck!”
Besides cooking she knits. “At the moment I have four babies to knit for and our granddaughter Megan is expecting her first child in March 2019. Very exciting.”
Next spring the Mees will have been married 60 years. Wow, a record in my book.
As to her recipe, here are couple of tips from Sheila: “The original recipe calls for Cool Whip,” adding that she prefers using fresh-whipped, whipping cream.
Also, since one cake mix makes two nine-inch layers and this recipe only calls for one, she recommends wrapping the leftover layer in plastic wrap and freezing for later use. Thus, two desserts from one cake mix.
“This is yummy, enjoy!” she said, and I agree. My test run got raves from all.
In the meantime, try this easy and delicious Boston cream pie, which I prefer to call the Boston Tea Party cream pie. Is that irony or full circle? You decide.
BOSTON TEA PARTY CREAM PIE
1 yellow cake mix (make according to directions on packet)
1 cup cold milk
1 3.4 ounce package Jell-O vanilla instant pudding
1-1/2 cups whipping cream* whipped
1 square unsweetened baking chocolate
1 tablespoon butter
3/4 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons cold milk or cream
Prepare cake, remove from pan and set on wire rack to cool. When cool, cut one layer in half horizontally with serrated knife to make two thin ones. Beat milk and pudding mix with whisk for two minutes. Fold in cream or Cool Whip, mix well and let stand for five minutes. Place one layer on serving plate and spoon pudding on top. Don’t spread to edges, weight of second layer will cause filling to spread by itself. Microwave chocolate and butter on high 45 seconds. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Add powdered sugar and milk. When completely mixed, spread over top of cake. Refrigerate one hour before cutting. Makes 10 servings.
*Cool Whip may be used, but Sheila advises using whipping cream, I agree.