I make Thai coconut soup “my way.” Thank you, Frank Sinatra.
Not traditional, not complicated, but completely delicious and satisfying.
A classic Thai taste, flavored with coconut milk, lemongrass, fresh ginger, lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, basil and cilantro. Warming, tasty and comforting, it’s a snap to prepare and can be made as a simple flavorful broth or as a vehicle for a multitude of leftovers. Better the next day after the flavors have had time to meld, this recipe can be doubled with ease. Use pantry ingredients, refrigerator leftovers and it’s ready in minutes.
And, speaking of ingredients, here are some hints for my basic go-tos:
Mushrooms: Basically there’s nothing wrong with canned mushrooms but — and that’s a big but — with year-round availability, why not take a little extra time and effort and use fresh?
It’s easy. Pick firm ones with tightly-closed caps. Clean by gently washing and drying with a paper towel. Slice or chop, toss in a dry — that’s right, dry — pan, sprinkle lightly with salt and stir until lightly browned. Add a hint of butter or olive oil and continue to stir until lightly coated. This will ensure the mushrooms with sauté without steaming and getting watery. Also, this method eliminates a rubbery texture that often befalls wet cooked mushrooms.
By stirring in some minced garlic and a little chopped parsley you have a delightful side dish, one that pairs nicely with barbecued steak or chicken.
Ginger: After years of trying everything from wrapping tightly in plastic or lightly in dampened paper toweling to peeling, slicing and submerging in vodka with little or no success, I stumbled on the perfect way to store unused ginger. When I purchase ginger I look for a plump rhizome then wash and dry it thoroughly. After using what I need I place the remainder in a plastic zip-close bag and freeze. Frozen ginger is easy to grate and it’s completely usable, peel and all. Plus, grating reduces it to a snow-like texture that completely dissolves in your dish.
Japanese somen: Very thin — about one millimeter in diameter — noodles made of wheat flour are made by stretching dough into thin strips with vegetable oil and air dried.
As to the meat and vegetables, use any and all leftovers. Just cut into bite-sized pieces or shred before adding to broth.
I’ve used everything from rotisserie chicken to turkey to steak, pork and shrimp, all good and I always include mushrooms, particularly when making it as a meatless dish.
THAI COCONUT MILK SOUP
(tom kha gai)
3 cups chicken* broth
1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk
1 inch piece ginger, grated**
1 stalk fresh lemongrass, cut in one inch pieces
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce (nuoc mam or nam pla)
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Thai chili paste
1 bundle Japanese somen noodles
1 pound leftover meat, shredded
1 cup sliced, sautéed mushrooms
assorted cooked vegetables
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
In a medium saucepan, combine coconut milk, broth, ginger and lemongrass and bring to boil over high heat. Turn heat down and simmer 10 minutes. Strain to remove lemon grass, return broth to pan, add lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and chili paste. Heat to boiling, add somen and cook two minutes. Add meat, if using, mushrooms and veggies. Reduce heat and simmer two to three minutes. Serve, garnished with chopped basil and cilantro. Serves four.
*use vegetable broth if desired.
**grate while still frozen, use peel and all.