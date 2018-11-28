Now that we’re firmly entrenched in pre-holiday activities, here’s a trio of special cakes that will suit any occasion.
All call for alcohol, all are easy and, I promise, all three are guaranteed to get raves.
The first is a standby in my house. Picked up in the early 1960s, this is a recipe I shared in the early days of the Wooden Spoon, mid-1971 to be exact, and to this day it’s still one of my family’s favorites.
All are holiday-worthy and come with a few baking hints. Be sure to spray Bundt pan and dust lightly with flour. Also, I use a garden-variety, almost generic brand of non-stick cooking spray. I like to use my turkey baster and puff the flour into all the nooks and crannies, then tap out the excess. Also, just to be a little neater, I generally do this outside.
With these tricks all your cakes will come out without a hitch.
Also, here’s a super-quick way to give your cakes an even coat of glaze — after removing the cake, wash your pan and pour in glaze, poke cake all over with either a skewer or toothpick, return to pan, pick up and rotate a few times. This gets the glaze evenly onto all the cake’s surfaces. Place cake plate over pan and flip. The finished glazed cake will fall our easily.
SHERRY WINE CAKE
1 package yellow cake mix
I small package instant vanilla pudding
1/2 cup salad oil
4 eggs
1 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg
3/4 cup cream sherry
Mix all ingredients and beat for at least four minutes. Pour into greased and floured pan — Bundt, tube, angel or loaf variety — and bake for 50 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven and cool 15 minutes. When cool, remove from pan and pierce with a toothpick all over and coat with sherry wine glaze.
SHERRY WINE GLAZE
1-1/4 cup sifted powdered sugar
1/4 cup cream sherry
dash of fresh ground nutmeg dash of salt
Mix all ingredients until a smooth, runny glaze is obtained. Cover top and sides of cake.
MARGARITA CAKE
1 package lemon cake mix*
1 small package instant vanilla pudding
1/2 cup salad oil
4 eggs
1 teaspoon sale
3/4 cup margarita mix
Mix all ingredients and beat for at least four minutes. Pour into greased and floured pan — Bundt, tube, angel or loaf — and bake for 50 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes. When cool, remove from pan and pierce with a toothpick all over and coat with tequila glaze.
TEQUILA GLAZE
1-1/4 cup sifted powdered sugar
1/4 cup tequila
1 tablespoon triple sec
dash of salt
Mix all ingredients until a smooth, runny glaze is obtained. Cover top and sides of cake.
*A plain cake mix can be substituted for a less lemony version.
KAHLUA CAKE
1 package chocolate cake (pudding in mix type)
1 cup sour cream
4 large eggs
1/2 cup oil
1 four ounce package instant chocolate pudding
3/4 cup Kahlua
Combine cake mix, sour cream, eggs, oil, chocolate pudding and Kahlua in a bowl, stir to blend and beat at medium speed for three minutes. Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch Bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes or until done. Cool 15 minutes and turn cake out onto plate.
CHOCOLATE GLAZE
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
dash salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
I to 2 tablespoons Kahlua
1 tablespoon freshly ground (if possible) coffee
Sift powdered sugar with cocoa and salt into a mixing bowl. Add vanilla and enough milk to make it thin enough to pour evenly. Glaze cake and sprinkle with ground coffee.