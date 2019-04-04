It’s nice when your predictions come true, and with last week’s look toward the future there wasn’t much of a chance mine wouldn’t.
When I decided the planned cruise to Ensenada, via Catalina, would be a success I was right. Home now after the better part of a week with good food, friends and fun, I must admit to needing a rest from the vacation.
We ate, walked, toured, imbibed and visited. I renewed old acquaintances and met new, interesting gals I hope to get to know better.
We cruised for four days, played tourist in Catalina, and while some shopped the day away in Ensenada, a group of us took the side trip to La Bufadora, the impressive marine geyser about one hour’s drive and some 20-plus miles south of town.
Although I had seen it before, La Bufadora is well worth a second or even third trip. Located on the Punta Banda Peninsula, this impressive natural sea spout blows every minute or so to heights ranging from 80-plus to nearly 100 feet.
Legend has it that Bufadora’s loud roar is the plaintive cry of a whale trapped in an underwater cave and the spray is its spout. A creation of wave action against the cliffside, La Bufadora’s spectacular display results when water and air are drawn into the cavity then forced through a narrow opening at the back of the cave.
La Bufadora vies with Sri Lanka’s Hummanaya as the second-highest blowhole in the world, bested only by Maui’s Nakalele.
If ever in the area again, I’d revisit La Bufadora in a heartbeat.
Now home and happy but tired. This week I’m sharing an oldie but goodie that’s timely for the upcoming Easter season, my go-to carrot cake with two icing options. Both are good, so whether you opt for traditional cream cheese frosting or choose the no-fail butter cream that’s perfect for decorating, you can’t go wrong.
CARROT CAKE
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
3 eggs
1 cup crushed pineapple, well drained
2 cups finely grated carrots
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
1 cup shredded or flaked coconut
Beat sugar, oil and eggs well. Add pineapple and grated carrots. Sift dry ingredients and stir into pineapple mixture. Add nuts and coconut, mix until well-blended. Bake in a well-greased and floured pan at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted into center of cake. When done, cool in pans for 15 minutes before removing and cooling completely on wire racks. Makes two 9-inch layers or one 9x13x2-inch cake. Rectangular cake can be cut in half and iced as a two-layer, square-ish cake.
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
1 eight-ounce block cream cheese, softened
6 tablespoons butter, softened
3 cups sifted powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
dash salt
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons cream or milk
Mix all ingredients until smooth and of desired consistency. If too stiff, add more milk or cream or, if too soft, add more powdered sugar. Frost when cake is completely cool.
STANDARD BUTTER CREAM FROSTING FOR DECORATING
1-1/3 cups Crisco*
2 one pound boxes powdered sugar, sifted
1/2 cup liquid (milk, cream or water)
2 teaspoons flavoring of choice
1/4 teaspoon salt
food colors of choice
Blend all ingredients in bowl with mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Do not beat on high, this will make air bubbles form and frosting will appear lumpy. Keep in air-tight container — Tupperware is perfect — until ready to use. Tint as desired.
*For ease in decorating, you must use Crisco. Also, Crisco keeps icing white for true color when tinting.