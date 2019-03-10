We’ll all claim some Irish blood on Sunday.
Tis the wearin’ o’ the green and I’ve got a couple of Irish treats for you to try.
I’m fortunate to have an Irish connection. My up-the-street neighbor Catherine Hanson hails from the green isle and has been only too happy to share her scones and scone recipe with me.
But first, let’s investigate old Saint Pat’s pedigree.
Did you know he was not actually Irish but a British nobleman born in about 400 A.D.? At age 16 he was kidnapped by Irish pirates, and by the year 432 had escaped to a monastery in Gaul — now France — where he was converted to Christianity and returned to Ireland as a missionary.
How he got from kidnap victim to missionary to saint is something not even historians can agree on, and to add insult to injury, the Catholic church never canonized him.
Talk about luck. Here is probably the most famous Irishman ever and not only is he not a native son, his holy title is bogus. Also, the first record of St. Patrick’s Day celebration was not in Ireland but in New York City in 1762.
Why March 17? Scholars say he died on March 17 but can’t pin down a year. They do agree, however, that it occurred in the fifth century, somewhere between 460 and 493.
So, if you are planning to celebrate the day and honor our favorite saint, try one of these. Catherine’s recipe calls for a scale, but cookbook fanatic that I am, I have a British cookery book with American equivalences and I’ve done the translations.
Delicious warm or cold. Serve them with jam and lots of butter. Yum!
SCONES
1 cup self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon caster (granulated) sugar
1/4 cup currents or sultanas (raisins)
one beaten egg with enough milk to make 2 cups liquid
Mix flour and salt and rub or cut in butter. Stir in sugar and fruit. Add milk/egg mixture — reserve some for brushing tops — knead slightly on a floured surface and roll out to half-inch in thickness. Cut two-and-one-half-inch rounds, re-roll and cut trimmings. Place on nonstick or greased baking pan, brush tops with reserved milk/egg mixture and bake at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until well browned.
In 1976 the late Norma Hansen, a fixture behind the counter of Peter’s Pastries on Copenhagen where it stood next door to the Solvang Shoe Store, shared the following recipe with me. She called it more of a big biscuit than a bread. Sweeter than Catherine’s scones — if you use sugar — here is Norma’s recipe. It has a nice texture and is a terrific breakfast or brunch go-with.
IRISH SODA BREAD
4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
1-1/4 cup sugar, optional
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom or coriander, optional
4 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 egg
1-3/4 cups buttermilk
Combine first five ingredients in a large bowl and cut butter or margarine. Beat egg with buttermilk and add to dry ingredients. Stir until well blended. Turn out onto a floured board and knead until smooth, three to four minutes. Divide dough in half and shape each into a round loaf. Place each loaf in an eight-inch greased and floured cake or pie pan and press down until dough fills the pan. With a sharp knife, cut crosses on tops of loaves, about 1/2-inch deep in middle, and bake in a 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes.