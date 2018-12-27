Well, here we are. Again.
A new year next week with only a couple days left in 2018. Time for reflecting and looking forward, resolutions and regrets. And the big question — what lies ahead?
For me, there are few regrets. I could have laughed more, spent less and saved a little money. But all in all, it was definitely a good year.
I love having Wendy, Robert and the family home but still miss Tina and Paul. My grandchildren, Tabby and Toby, are a joy to be around. Tabby swims. Toby amazes. She’s cool, sophisticated as only a 13-year-old can be, and he’s a hoot. Quirky, inventive and comical, he’s got nine years under his belt but looks at life with the self assurance of an octogenarian.
This year I’ve lost friends and gained some, done the same old things and added new adventures. I love the routine of my life. There’s security in knowing that each year holds favorite and traditional events. From New Year’s good-luck black-eyed peas to school days, Vegas with the girls, summer fun, mini-trips, on to another round of holiday parties.
One big change this year was when my group, the Alpha Pi Charitable Organization, passed the turkey torch to the capable stewardship of the Solvang School PTO and Solvang Arts & Music Foundation (SAM). We were delighted with the well-organized, smooth transition, and Solvang’s annual Turkey Bingo went off without a hitch.
Yes folks, this century-plus tradition is alive and well and will be a part of our community for years to come. Good job, PTO and SAM!
With pluses also come minuses. I said goodbye to friends and family, good people who will be missed and remembered. We salute lives well-lived and say thank you for the memories.
On the horizon are the resolutions. We all make them, have good intentions as to keeping same and, each year, hope our resolve will hold.
To that end, I’m penning an open letter to my neighbors and others who fall into the category of rural walker.
Please, walkers, remember the cardinal rule. When walking in an area without sidewalks, face traffic. It’s important. Stay off your mobile phones, make eye contact with the driver, and rein in your pooch. As the number of Prius-type hybrids increase, so does the possibility of a walker listening to music or texting not hearing the approach of a quiet car. Facing traffic keeps us all safe. It’s a worthy resolution, so make it and keep it.
And, speaking of keeping safe, my family tradition is to eat, or at least have one spoon full of black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day for good luck in the ensuing year.
Thus, here’s my New Year’s gift, my favorite way with tasty beans that masquerade as peas.
Oh, by the way, I sometimes put a Danish twist on this recipe and substitute medisterpolse for the bacon or salt pork. Delicious.
BLACK EYED PEAS
1/2 pound bacon or salt pork, diced
1 onion, cut up
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups dried black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
3 quarts water
3 tablespoons Knorr caldo con sabor de pollo
one small dried red pepper, optional
salt and pepper to taste
Using a large kettle or pot, fry diced bacon or salt pork until nicely browned, add onion and cook until translucent, stir in garlic and cook for a couple of minutes. Be careful it doesn’t burn. Add black-eyed peas, water and Knorr seasoning, bring to a boil, add chili pepper if using, cover and turn heat down to simmer. Cook one hour or until tender. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve with fresh-baked corn bread or slices of crusty French bread and lots of butter.
Happy New Year!