Another year has opened before us, time to reflect on the old and take a look at the new.
For me it’s always my pleasure to name the recipient of my annual Golden Spoon Award. I know, I know, not an Oscar, Nobel or Pulitzer but an honor nevertheless.
This is when I go back over the past year’s Spoons and choose the one recipe I feel stands out from the past 50-plus weeks.
In August I spent a delightful morning to afternoon with Sue and Bill Powell where I was introduced to drunch, a combination of brunch and drink that, according to Sue, was the moniker coined by their long-time friend and frequent druncher, Cheryl Russell.
“It became a chance for each of us to try something new,” Sue explained. “The chef of the hosting home oversaw the menu. Powell Bloody Marys were always the beverage of choice.”
Packed with good food, conversation and shared memories, I thoroughly enjoyed myself, was treated to Bill’s piano magic and reminisced with Sue, whom I’ve known since she was a school girl.
I met their Australian Labradoodles, Dugan Russell and Darbigail. Enjoyed stories of drunches past and was served a spectrum of delicious dishes. From Bill’s famous bloody Marys though a tasty egg concoction to the 2018 Golden Spoon awardee, I ate it all and went home stuffed and happy.
Dubbed “perpetual muffins,” this year’s Golden Spoon is a super-easy, always-ready bran muffin recipe that is top-notch. And, it’s a happy addition to anyone’s repertoire.
While the recipe calls for raisins or dried cranberries, I tried a couple of my favorites in their places. You bake these in an as-needed mode and can be tailored and changed up as the season or mood dictates.
Two of my favorite additions have been fresh, not dried, cranberries and blueberries. Both worked great. I’ve used fresh cranberries successfully in oatmeal cookies and bread pudding, and both were perfect as a way of offsetting sweetness.
For me, fresh cranberries are far superior to using dried. They puff up during baking and eventually pop, releasing their tart/sweet juices into the surrounding cookie/pudding while remaining somewhat soft instead of being chewy. Blueberries, on the other hand, tend to lose most of their juiciness but manage to remain soft and plump.
On the flip side, I found both versions to be more than a little addictive.
If you didn’t try these in August, make these soon. Also, heed the Powells’ advice and mix by hand, do not use an electric mixer.
Bake one, two or a pan full, these keepers will fuel many mornings.
PERPETUAL BRAN MUFFINS
4 cups All Bran cereal (Kellogg’s shredded form)
2 cups Fiber One Bran cereal
2 cups boiling water
1 quart buttermilk
4 beaten eggs
3/4 cup oil
5 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups sugar
5 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup (or more) raisins or dried cranberries
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Pour hot water over cereals and stir to coat. Sift flour, salt, sugar and baking soda into separate bowl. In another bowl, put buttermilk, eggs and oil. Use hand or rotary beater to blend completely. Add buttermilk mixture to cereal. Stir until blended. Add dry ingredients, raisins or cranberries and chopped nuts, mix until batter is thoroughly combined. Don’t over-mix or stir. Makes 36 to 40.
To bake spray muffin tin with Pam With Flour, fill each cup 3/4 full and 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
NOTE: These freeze well. Refrigerate unused batter in covered mixing bowl.