I guarantee you that if you have Danish friends, your Christmas will be brighter and bigger.
This past week I’ve been to three Christmas celebrations/parties with Danish roots. Starting Sunday, members of Solvang’s Chapter of the Rebild National Park Society and Dania met for a traditional store Jule bord dinner at Rancho Santa Ynez Mobile Estates’ clubhouse. It was open-face sandwiches, akvavit toasting and caroling led by Kevin McConnell, accompanied on the piano by mom Loretta.
Last Thursday I was delighted to be included in Birkholm Bakery’s annual Christmas party. A groaning food table, party drinks and games were highlighted with candy making. Led by Carl Birkholm Jr., guests were awed when the alchemy of sugars, milk, corn syrup and flavorings plus heat resulted in delicious, lightly-salted walnut brittle, both vanilla and dark chocolate fudge. It was a rousing evening, perfect kickoff to the Christmas season, and I came home with a full stomach and three boxes of freshly made sweet treats.
This past Sunday rounded out the week when the Danish Sisterhood hosted its annual Christmas party in Bethania Lutheran Church’s parish hall. After a delicious dinner featuring rice pudding, roast pork with all the trimmings, guests sang and danced around the Christmas tree that graced the center of the room. From grandparents to toddlers, a good time was had by all.
I’m grateful to these friends who have added to my appreciation of Christmas by including me in their traditions of good food, fun and friendship.
Glædelig Jul og Godt Nytar to you all.
Now to jump from the old to the new world. I have an interesting method for a traditional pumpkin pie. A technique that results in a smooth, silky filling that may also be used as a pudding. More involved than your basic pie, but well worth the effort.
When I ended up with about 3/4-cup extra filling I experimented. Taking a small souffle dish — one used for crème brule — I buttered the bottom and sides lightly, then added a scant one teaspoon granulated sugar. Shaking and turning the dish resulted in an even sugar coating, then I added the leftover pie filling and baked it alongside my pie.
The results were astounding. Topped with whipped cream it was a perfect, crustless pumpkin pudding-like dessert. Next time I’m going to skip the crust altogether and serve this delicious alternative.
And, for my new-world friends, I translate the above — Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
PUMPKIN PIE
2 cups fresh pumpkin pulp
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/3 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 12 ounce can evaporated milk
1 nine inch unbaked pie shell
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line unbaked pie shell with parchment and pour in baking weights or dried beans to cover bottom. Bake crust until slightly opaque but not browned, 12-15 minutes. Meanwhile prepare filling. Combine sugars and pumpkin pulp in blender and pulse sugars and completely incorporated and mixture is until glossy and smooth. Add spices to pumpkin mixture, pour into heavy saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened and spices are fragrant, remove from heat. Pulse eggs with evaporated milk and add about 1/4-cup hot pumpkin to blender to temper eggs. Add tempered egg mixture to pumpkin and whisk until blended. Pour into prepared crust. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 45 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting knife in center. If blade comes out clean, pie is done. If not, continue cooking and check every five minutes. When done, cool to warm or room temperature and serve with lightly sweetened, vanilla-flavored whipped cream.
The highlight of this past week is a new cake, brought to my attention by fellow Book Loft employee Heidi Honeyman. Contrary to her sweet name, her cake is a delightful lemon pound cake. Tart, sharp, sweet, rich and delicious. It’s my new favorite. It’s one of those worth-it, made-from-scratch treats I love to bake.
