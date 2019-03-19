You name it, the weatherman provided.
Just back from my annual Gamblin’ Gals trip to Vegas. We crossed the Nevada/California desert accompanied by Mother Nature’s full arsenal of tricks.
Thanks to the Weather Channel website we were prepared for wind, and wind we got. From the heart of the city to well past the California border, constant and sometimes gusty wind rocked our vehicle. Held solidly on course by our trusty driver, Janeen Bouslaugh, we apparently irked the weather gods and they amped it up.
Somewhere between the intersection of Highway 395 and Mojave we drove into a sandstorm that obliterated the road, completely erasing all visuals. Caught with the dilemma of having to slow to avoid hitting anything ahead and not wanting to be a target for following traffic, Janeen powered on and kept us on track.
Thankfully, we emerged the sand as abruptly as we entered — safe, sound and intact. As we approached Tehachapi we hit light rain quickly followed by hail and snow. Still, we pressed on, reaching home unscathed with a renewed respect for the elements and our driver.
One of the highlights of our trip was dinner at the South Point Casino’s Coronado Café. Fulling expecting a menu with Latin fare, I was surprised to find the draw was Chinese. For lunch and dinner, the Coronado pulls out all the stops. From simple soups to the complicated, the dishes are multi, varied and delicious.
I settled on lemon chicken and was rewarded with the best version of this classic dish I’ve ever tasted. Light, crisp, lemony and delicious. I was wowed.
Not sure how they prepare their chicken for frying, but it was as unique as it was tasty. The only way I can describe it is that the coating was like a thin layer of glass — not sharp or dangerous, but glass-like in that it shattered with each bite. The chicken inside was moist, tasty and tender with coating that stayed crisp while swimming in their luxurious sauce.
Others in the group ordered egg foo yung, General Tso’s chicken, pork fried rice, etc. All were met with raves. I was impressed.
South Point is an extraordinary casino. Set in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, minutes from the Strip, the complex includes a 16-screen movie complex, 64-lane bowling alley, 400-seat showroom and an equestrian center that is considered the finest in the country.
Oh yes, it offers the gaming Nevada allows, from slots, to table games to poker room. South Point has it all. As you can tell, I’m a fan.
Here’s my take on lemon chicken, close but not quite as crispy.
LEMON CHICKEN
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into pieces
batter
1/2 cup plain flour
1 cup corn starch
oil (for frying)
sauce
2 tablespoons corn starch
1 cup water
dash salt
1/2 cup sugar
2/3 cup (or more to taste) lemon juice
zest from one lemon
garnish
green onions, sliced diagonally
cilantro, chopped (optional)
Batter: Beat egg with salt and pepper, add chicken and mix thoroughly, set aside for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Sift flour with corn starch, add chicken in small batches and toss to cover completely. Heat oil to 350-375 degrees in a wok and fry coated chicken pieces in batches until golden brown. Drain excess oil and place chicken on serving plate. Sauce: Mix corn starch and salt with water gradually to make a smooth paste, set side. Place sugar, lemon juice and zest in a small saucepan and heat, on medium, until simmering. Add corn starch/water mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Add sauce to chicken, toss to coat, garnish with green onions and cilantro. Serve with rice or noodles.