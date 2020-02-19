Elaine Revelle: All kinds of seasons and seasonings

I deserve a continued-education degree in Google. A bachelor's at the very least, but I think I deserve a PhD.
After finding so many calendar facts, I decided to investigate spring. All I really wanted to know was the first day’s date. Wow, did I get a screen full. And, surprise, surprise, it went full circle to even more calendar facts.
While the Romans invented it, Julius Caesar modified it, Pope Gregory defined it and there are about 40 calendars used around the world.
There are basically three types of calendars — lunar, lunar/solar and solar. All, obviously, based on the moon and sun.
While associated with Christianity, the Gregorian solar calendar is most used. Other widely-used ones are Julian, Hebrew, Islamic, Iranian, Buddhist, three Hindu versions as well as the Japanese and Chinese calendars.
The Irish, on the other hand, march to a different beat and give a nod to the Julian. Their traditional calendar incorporates Irish cultural festivals with different divisions of the seasons, presumably inherited from earlier Celtic versions.
The pre-Christian Celtic year began on Nov. 1 but is now in tune with the rest of the Western world and begins on Jan. 1.
The Irish seasons, on the other hand, follow a different division. Winter months are November, December and January. Spring begins in February and ends in April. Summer runs from May to July, then autumn takes over and goes from August to October.
For us, however, March 19 marks the advent of spring, and that means it’s just around the corner.
Spring says “lamb” to me and I have a delicious dish calling for one of my favorite cuts — shanks. Served with peppery, mashed potatoes here’s an early start to saying goodbye to winter and hello to spring.
BRAISED LAMB SHANKS
lamb shanks, one per person
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large onions, sliced thin
2 ribs celery, diced small
1 carrot, diced small
2 cloves garlic minced
3 to 4 cups chicken broth*
2 tablespoons dried parsley
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 or 2 bay leaves
salt and pepper to taste
Heat olive oil in large Dutch oven. Add shanks, being careful not to crowd, and brown well. Remove to plate, pour out all but one tablespoon olive oil and add onions, celery and carrots. Turn heat down and cook slowly. When onions and celery are limp and translucent, and carrots are starting to brown, add garlic. Stir and return shanks to pan. Add broth to cover, parsley, thyme and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, cover and place in a 325-degree oven. Bake for one to two hours or until meat begins to fall off the bone. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Make gravy with drippings and serve with following.
*Use homemade or canned chicken broth. Chicken bouillon dissolved in water works well too.
You could make this potato dish with milk or skim milk and margarine. But — and that’s a big but — there really isn’t much fat in one serving. If you are on a diet for health reasons, then you might want to substitute, however, if you are just counting calories, this is one dish that is worth the indulgence. Just walk an extra mile, swim another lap or four, you won’t regret giving these a try.
PEPPERED POTATOES
3 Russet potatoes
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cream
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 tablespoon (or to taste) fresh ground pepper
Scrub potatoes well, leave peelings on and cut up. Place in large kettle, cover with water, add salt and bring to a boil. Cover and turn heat down. Cook until tender. Drain and mash, peelings and all. Heat cream, add butter and simmer until melted. Stir butter/cream mixture into mashed potatoes, add pepper and more salt if needed.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com