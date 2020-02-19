Elaine Revelle: All kinds of seasons and seasonings

I deserve a continued-education degree in Google. A bachelor's at the very least, but I think I deserve a PhD.

After finding so many calendar facts, I decided to investigate spring. All I really wanted to know was the first day’s date. Wow, did I get a screen full. And, surprise, surprise, it went full circle to even more calendar facts.

While the Romans invented it, Julius Caesar modified it, Pope Gregory defined it and there are about 40 calendars used around the world.

There are basically three types of calendars — lunar, lunar/solar and solar. All, obviously, based on the moon and sun.

While associated with Christianity, the Gregorian solar calendar is most used. Other widely-used ones are Julian, Hebrew, Islamic, Iranian, Buddhist, three Hindu versions as well as the Japanese and Chinese calendars.

The Irish, on the other hand, march to a different beat and give a nod to the Julian. Their traditional calendar incorporates Irish cultural festivals with different divisions of the seasons, presumably inherited from earlier Celtic versions.

The pre-Christian Celtic year began on Nov. 1 but is now in tune with the rest of the Western world and begins on Jan. 1.