Today is National Dumpling Day.
Suits me, I love them. My mother never made a stew without a sumptuous, cloud-like layer of dumplings. They were light, fluffy and a perfect go-with for the stew.
She periodically changed them up. If she made red stew she’d add a little dried basil and parsley. Just a sprinkling, but enough to add an herbal quality.
In case you are wondering, red stew was her regular ol’ recipe with a can of tomato sauce, not paste. That addition turned an everyday dish into something exotic. I think the basil and parsley helped.
Even though she would make dumplings, there were always potatoes in my mother’s stew and I loved the combination.
Occasionally we’d have chicken and dumplings, and my father’s favorite dessert was stewed fruit of any kind, fresh or canned, topped with his slightly sweetened take on the traditional.
By the time I was making stew I learned my mother’s magical recipe was on the Bisquick box. Nothing mysterious, not original, just a time-honored and dependable recipe. A good platform for her unique touches.
After mastering the Bisquick dumplings I started my own experimentation. Knowing cottage cheese to be a good source of protein, I started adding a spoon or two to the batter, likewise with my sourdough starter. Those dumplings, I’m proud to say, took on a whole new persona, and they were a hit.
Dumplings are universal. Every country, culture and nationality has a version. They’ve been eaten in China since the Eastern Han Dynasty more than 1,800 years ago. Popular throughout Asia, where dumplings can be pan fried, boiled or steamed.
While the dumplings of my childhood are basically just lumps of tasty dough, they take on many different forms.
I was surprised to learn that raviolis, empanadas, perogies, gnocchi and kreplach, to name a few, are also dumplings. Bottom line — if you add in my father’s sweet version, dumplings can go from snack to dessert. No wonder we love them.
If you are a dumpling neophyte, don’t go any further than the box. Follow the directions exactly until you have a feel for dumpling making, then put your own spin on them. Once you are comfortable and confident that you have the right consistency, you can add most anything and adjust the liquids or mix.
Remember, the first time follow the recipe exactly, when comfortable with texture, experiment. And, no matter what I put into dough, I follow the cooking directions religiously.
I haven’t tried this, but I came across a technique for making dumplings from canned biscuits. Makes sense, because dumplings are basically boiled biscuits. You would lose the opportunity to tweak them a bit, but in the interest of saving time, it might be worth a try.
Now, with hats off to Bisquick and the promise of a canned biscuit quick fix, here’s both. Whatever appeals to you, let’s acknowledge today’s national dumpling salute and have them for dinner soon.
BISQUICK METHOD
2 cups Bisquick
2/3 cup milk
Using a fork, mix Bisquick and milk until soft dough forms. Drop dough by spoonful onto stew or into liquid. Cook uncovered over low heat for 10 minutes. Cover and cook 10 minutes longer. Depending on altitude and humidity, dough may need additional liquid.
Tips: Do not over mix. That is the secret. Let mixture set for a few minutes before cooking, to ensure rise.
CANNED BISCUIT BACKUP
On lightly-floured surface, roll or pat each biscuit to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into 1/2-inch wide strips. Drop strips, one at a time, into boiling broth/liquid. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
