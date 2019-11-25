Anyone who thought history was boring wasn’t in Chris Mullin’s class.
American/European history comes alive through Mullin’s explosive enthusiasm for his classes at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. At any age, time spent listening to his take and perspective on what shapes us today is a plus.
Chris was a speaker at a recent meeting of my Daughters of the American Revolution group and we all left with a wider concept of what our country was like when the ancestors we venerate lived, fought and died for our independence.
In 1987, Chris doffed his chef’s toque for a mortar board, graduated from UCSB with a master’s degree and slipped into the world of academe.
During 15-plus years at SYVUHS, Chris taught Latin and social studies, volunteered many hours toward night study sessions, and was a student advisor and volleyball coach. Chris creates a learning environment that could easily be labeled painless.
At the DAR meeting he introduced a realistic look at our first Thanksgiving, complete with a carefully-researched background.
A condensed version of our lesson went from the pilgrims’ landing in 1620 after a grueling Atlantic crossing to meeting up with friendly natives who shared the area’s abundant foods.
“Being on the coast,” Chris pointed out, meant that all types of seafoods were at hand. “The land provided as well. They were introduced to sump corn, pumpkins and game. Game included venison and wild fowl with ducks, geese and turkeys.”
After a harsh winter, the Mayflower’s original 102 passengers were drastically reduced in number, but grateful for their survival and the prospect of a new life. A celebration was planned.
The feast for the remaining pilgrims — “only about 25 men and four women with a dozen children and teens,” Chris said — included 90 warriors from the Wampanoag tribe and Chief Massasoit.
We learned the meal likely comprised the following — lobster, oysters, cod and eels, dried fruit, pumpkin, dried corn or sump corn ground and made into a porridge like dish, venison and wild fowl, most likely a turkey or two.
Today’s traditional roast turkey and pumpkin pie, while a far cry from the pilgrims’ fare, at least have a somewhat honest pedigree.
Chris generously shared his notes from our DAR evening and I thank him for doing so. Reading them has deepened my appreciation for his teachings and given me a good look as to what those brave men and women endured to establish their new homeland.
I plan to contact him down the road and gain a perspective on him and his family, and since learning he started out as a chef, maybe get a recipe or two.
In the meantime, here’s a pumpkin recipe that makes more sense as to have been served at that first celebration than the pie we now enjoy. I admit I haven’t tried the following, but plan to before too long. I’ll share my experience, but if anyone does give this a whirl, let me know how it went.
In the meantime, happy Thanksgiving to one and all.
For this recipe, forget the crust and fill the pumpkin. When serving, dish up a sweet custard and scrape some pumpkin flesh into your dish. And don’t forget the whipped cream. I know I won’t.
PUMPKIN PIED
1 small sugar pumpkin, 2-3/4 to 3 pounds
6 eggs
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon molasses or corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut off pumpkin top and remove seeds. Combine eggs, whipping cream, brown sugar, molasses/syrup, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. Pour mixture into pumpkin cavity and top with butter. Replace lid and put in baking pan. Bake 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until mixture has set. Serve from pumpkin and include some pulp.
