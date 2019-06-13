Tomorrow is Flag Day, last week we honored our WWII veterans as we remembered D-Day, Fourth of July looms and summer is hot on our heels.
So, when’s a better time for a patriotic, warm-weather dessert? There isn’t one. How does strawberry shortcake sound? The iconic American concoction that comes with a giant serving of nostalgia. Who doesn’t have a memory of summer and shortcake?
Well, here’s mine. Nothing quite conjures up my grandmother, Valley native Glennora Freear, as quickly and vividly as her strawberry shortcake. Actually, she loved strawberries in any form and, suitably, she was born with a pink, strawberry shaped birthmark just above her right knee. This natal mark underscored her passion and downright addition to strawberries.
It’s to her memory I share my family’s recipe.
No saucer-shaped, spongy disks and canned cream for her. It was buttery, lightly-sweet, still-warm-from-the-oven biscuits topped with field-ripened strawberries under a mound of freshly-whipped cream.
For a true treat you need the freshest, sweetest berries you can find. Wash and drain well, just before taking out the stem. I have her trick for that. Using a teaspoon, place the pointy end at the base of the stem, push in slightly and scoop. Stem and core will pop out. Next, slice each berry into mouth ready pieces, place in bowl and sprinkle lightly with granulated, not powdered, sugar, stir and refrigerate for an hour or so to macerate.
What’s macerate? According to Webster it’s “soften or become softened by soaking in a liquid,” and applied mainly to raw, dried or preserved fruit or vegetables.
No need to add liquid when macerating strawberries. Between the natural juices and sugar, a thin, lightly-sweet syrup will form. This is important. The sugary liquid imparts sweetness to the whole dish.
While my grandmother made wonderful flaky, from-scratch biscuits, she swore by Bisquick for her shortcake. Also a must, freshly-whipped cream. Here again we use granulated, not powdered sugar. Powdered sugar can quickly liquefy while granulated results in a sturdier whipped cream, one that doesn’t break down.
Those are our secrets.
In recognition of this and next month’s important dates, let’s take an extra step and garnish the finished shortcakes with a scattering of fresh blueberries to make it a true red, white and blue treat.
BISCUITS FOR SHORTCAKES
2-1/2 cups Bisquick
2/3 cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1/3 cup butter
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Combine Bisquick, milk and sugar. Gently mix until milk is absorbed. Turn out onto lightly-floured surface and knead gently to combine, don’t overwork dough. Pat or roll to roughly 1/3-inch thickness. At this point, place butter in 8-inch-square glass baking dish and put in oven to melt. Cut — I use a 2-1/2-inch-wide wine glass — into 18 rounds. Remove pan with melted butter. Dip one round in butter and set, dry side down, in pan. Take second round, dip and place, dry side down, on first. Continue dipping and placing until you have nine double-decker biscuits. Bake until golden, about 18 to 20 minutes.
BERRIES
1-1/2 pounds strawberries, washed, stemmed and sliced
2 or 3 tablespoons sugar
Prepare strawberries, toss with sugar and refrigerate.
WHIPPED CREAM
1-1/2 cups heavy cream, chilled
1 tablespoons sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla
Whip cream to foamy, add sugar and continue to beat until soft peaks form. Add vanilla and beat until cream holds its shape when beater is lifted.
To assemble, split still warm biscuits, top the bottom half with generous amount of berries and juice, cover with biscuit top and whipped cream. Garnish with more berries and a drizzle of juice. Sprinkle with blueberries for that patriotic punch.