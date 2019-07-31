Three days last week I feasted on barbecued tri-tip. It was heaven!
To explain I must brag. For the third year my swimming fanatic granddaughter qualified for Junior Olympics, and her family traveled to Riverside to cheer her on. I stayed home, tending the Pearigen menagerie. Wendy, Toby and Tabby left early last week while Robert tailed behind. Thursday morning, I saw him off at Surf Beach when he took the train to join up with the family.
The tri-tip was my reward.
Robert’s workplace, Cannon Corp. of San Luis Obispo, participated in his company’s “Well Worth It” fund-raiser to benefit Cannon’s clean water campaign. After helping barbecue and selling trip-tips, Robert greeted me with some wonderful leftovers. The meat was grilled to perfection and accompanied with some wonderful chili beans, green salad and a nice grilled loaf of French bread. It was delicious and I thoroughly enjoyed myself.
The beans were quite good, full of tender pulled and shredded beef. The beans reminded me of the many versions I’ve enjoyed and made over the years. So, with barbecue season in full swing I figure now is the perfect time for a couple of my past favorites.
Calico beans used to turn up at all the local potlucks. My favorite version was a recipe given to me way back in 1978 by Margaret Ponce. By the way, Margaret’s son John was a Valley News staffer who later went on to take over the editor’s slot.
Margaret’s beans were always a hit. She was a great cook and readily shared her recipe. It’s simple, the ingredients are ones we all have on hand, can be made with a minute’s notice and will complement any meal.
CALICO BEANS
6 strips bacon
2 pounds ground meat
1 large can kidney beans
1 large can pork and beans
1 large can green lima beans
catsup, brown sugar and vinegar to taste
Cut bacon into small pieces and fry until crisp. Add ground meat and fry until browned, breaking it up as it cooks. Mix in contents from all three cans of beans, including juices. Add catsup, brown sugar and vinegar until you have a pleasant sweet and sour taste. Simmer, uncovered, for at least five minutes.
My mother’s favorite recipe was also a quickie. Tasty and as spicy as you like, it’s another blast from the past recipe.
QUICK CHILI BEANS
2 pounds ground meat
1/3 pound chorizo (Mexican sausage)
2 large onions, chopped fine
3 cloves garlic, minced
salt and pepper to taste
1 one pound 12 ounce can of whole tomatoes
1 tomato can (above) full of water
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
2 large bay leaves
1 teaspoon oregano
1 heaping tablespoon parsley
3 27 ounce size cans kidney beans
1 seven ounce can whole green chilies*, cut-up
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, quartered (optional)
Fry ground meat with chorizo until it starts to brown, add onions and garlic and fry until onions are translucent and tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add canned tomatoes. Stir meat mixture with tomatoes, breaking tomatoes into small pieces. Add water, chili powder, cumin powder, bay leaves, oregano and parsley. Mixture should be a little soupy, add water to personal taste, some like thicker beans than others. Add kidney beans, chilies cut into bite-size pieces and mushrooms. Turn heat down and simmer for 30 minutes.
*I like to use fresh chilies if I have them on hand. Two or three poblanos and one or two jalapeños work well.
NOTE: Mushrooms are optional, they add a nice touch and some extra protein.
