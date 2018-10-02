Starting a sourdough starter, or sponge, is almost like beginning a new relationship. Start with the basics, move into a hands-on level and then take care to maintain the results.
While sourdough starters are quite forgiving and some have been known to last generations, they do require some TLC in the form of attention and regular feedings.
There are two schools of thought on the care and feeding of sourdough starters. To determine where you fall, ask yourself, do I bake often? If so, you will need to feed regularly. Also, there’s a storage factor. If kept in the refrigerator, feed it about once a week, however. if left at room temperature — only recommended around here during winter months — it will require a little boost daily or at the very least every other day. I keep mine in the refrigerator.
I’m somewhat of a rogue baker — I don’t follow classic sourdough rules. Yes, there are rules. Some are quite rigid and specific. Some recipes advise to take starter out of the refrigerator two or three days before baking, feed it daily and leave at room temperature.
After this preparatory period, you can finally bake some bread.
My methods are a little more casual. I add anywhere from half to one cup of starter to bread, pancakes, waffles and muffins, dumplings and aebleskiver.
I cook by nose. I’ll add starter to almost any batter, stir, sniff and repeat until I like what I smell. Also, baking tends to diminish the degree of sourness, so I’m a little heavy handed.
When I use my starter, I replenish it with an equal measure of flour and water, mixed. If using a cup of starter, I’ll mix equal parts, by volume, flour and water to make one cup total. My motto is, take a cup out, put a cup back.
After doing that, mix well, leave at room temperature for a day or two or until mixture appears smooth and bubbly. Cover lightly and refrigerate until the next time.
Starters can get little ugly. During fermenting, liquid forms on top, and sometimes it’s a little gray in color. It’s harmless, you can either stir it into the mix or pour it off and discard.
Discarding some of your starter from time to time is recommended. Take a half cup to a neighbor and urge them to keep it going. That way if you don’t use it regularly, it won’t outgrow its container.
If your starter is ready, here’s a simple waffle recipe to get you started.
SOURDOUGH WAFFLES WITH PEARL SUGAR
1 cup sourdough starter unfed
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
1/4 cup melted unsalted butter
1 vanilla bean, split and scraped
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1-1/3 cup pearl sugar
Put sourdough starter in a large bowl, add buttermilk, flour and sugar, stir to combine. Cover bowl and rest overnight at room temperature*. To prepare batter, melt butter with brown sugar and vanilla bean — pod, seeds and all — over low heat. Set off heat to cool. Strain mixture to remove vanilla pod, then whisk into rested sponge. Add salt, baking soda and one cup pearl sugar to batter and mix until combined. To cook, pour recommended by waffle maker amount of batter onto preheated greased waffle iron, sprinkle lightly with pearl sugar and cook until waffle is brown and crisp, then continue with remaining batter. Serve immediately with toppings of choice.
*Remember to feed and stir starter at this point, then let it sit overnight at room temperature before returning to refrigerator.
VARIATION: For pancakes, ladle or spoon small amount of batter onto a preheated oiled pan or griddle, flip when browned on bottom. Top raw batter with light sprinkling of pearl sugar for added crunch.