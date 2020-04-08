Elaine Revelle: A colorful, stay-at-home Easter project

Here are the guidelines:

One cup each for both red and yellow onion skins, shredded beets and spinach. Use an entire 1.9 ounce (1-1/2 cups) turmeric, chop two small heads of red cabbage and six cups strong coffee.

Except for the coffee, which only needs to be brewed, make dye this way: Use a five-quart sauce pan or pot, add coloring agent and four quarts water. Bring to a boil and cook for half an hour or until water as taken on color. It should be very dark. To check, drip a little on a white dish. Ideally you want it to be darker than finished eggs. When desired color is reached, cool to room temperature, strain, add 1/4-cup distilled white vinegar, and the dye is ready.

All this can be time-consuming if you want a wide color spectrum, so this year you might want to go monochromatic. Think in terms of varying shades, rather than a multitude of colors.

To color, place eggs and dye in a mason or canning jar and refrigerate overnight. This will result in pastel colors. However, for more vibrant results use multiple soaks and dry eggs between dipping.

When colored, lift from dye, rinse briefly and set on toweling to dry. For a shiny finish, polish dried eggs with vegetable oil.