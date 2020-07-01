Elaine Revelle: 4th of July vanilla bean dessert explodes with flavor

Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a small bowl, mix two tablespoons milk with cornstarch. In another large bowl, whisk cream cheese until smooth. In a large saucepan, combine remaining milk with cream, sugar, corn syrup, vanilla bean and seeds. Bring milk mixture to a boil and cook over moderate heat until sugar dissolves and vanilla flavors milk, about (4) minutes. take off heat, remove vanilla pod and gradually whisk in cornstarch mixture. Return to a boil and cook over moderately high heat until slightly thickened, about one minute. Gradually whisk hot milk mixture into cream cheese until smooth. Whisk in salt, set bowl in ice water bath and let stand, stirring occasionally, until cold, about 20 minutes. Strain into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. When done, pack into container, press plastic wrap directly onto surface and close with airtight lid. Freeze until firm, at least four hours.