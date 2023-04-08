Easter dinner from the freezer | Elaine Revelle

How often have you forgotten to take a juicy roast out of your freezer?
Don’t know about you, but I’m only admitting that it’s been for me, more often than I’m willing to admit.
There is a solution and it’s a good one. Don’t let yourself worry; all it takes is a little more time and can actually result in one of your better dinners.
I’ve cooked both pork and beef roasts straight from my freezer. True it takes about 50% more time, but you’ll like the outcome.
And this is just in time for Easter. While ham still ranks as top choice for dinner, over the years my family has opted for many alternatives.
In addition to ham, we alternated with beef, pork and lamb (rack or leg). While my grandmother was still with us, we’d sometimes have duck or salmon.
However, if you are going for a beef or pork roast, I’ve got a technique that works great.
Forget thawing, and plan on adding to your cooking time.
There are actually several ways to cook a still-frozen beef or pork roast. Usually, recipes call for a relatively normal oven temperature and a longer cooking time.
My favorite method is to start the roast in a hot oven and cook for 30 minutes. Then turn the oven to 325 degrees to cook around 15 to 20 minutes per pound.
One time I started at 450 degrees, turned my oven off after 30 minutes and went to work. When I got home, an incredible roasted beef aroma filled the house — and the meat was cooked to pink perfection.
Plus, a high heat start gives your meat a nice crust.
Last week I adapted that method for a solidly frozen pork roast. I thought that icy lump in my freezer was a loin but it turned out to be a shoulder roast.
I love shoulder for pulled-pork sandwiches, stir fries, and it’s a must for chile verde. Disappointed it wasn’t the loin I was expecting; it was out of the freezer, and figured I’d do a little experimenting.
So, with that in mind, here’s my latest successful experiment (the lesser ones are best ignored) and I suggest you give it a try. Might make Easter dinner a little easier.
Since pork shoulder isn’t optimal for slicing, I added some ginger and planned to use results in a noodle dish. I did that and more as there were some delicious sandwiches and another Asian-inspired rice dish.
You can, however, substitute a pork loin of equal weight and serve it sliced.
Wishing you all a Happy Easter, from egg dying and hiding, to chocolate bunnies and dinner — enjoy it all.
PORK SHOULDER FROM FREEZER
1 pork shoulder roast*, still frozen
Put rack in middle and heat oven to 450 degrees. Pour oil into dutch oven or heavy roaster with a lid. Scatter onions and garlic over oil, add ginger and a generous amount of salt and pepper. Lay shoulder/roast on onions and turn over a couple times to coat with oil, onions, garlic and ginger. Pork should be well seasoned and in pan with fat side up. Cover with lid and place in oven.
Set timer for 30 minutes, turn heat down to 325 degrees and cook another 30 minutes per pound. When done, pork will be seared and wonderful oniony sauce will be in bottom of pot.
*four to six pounds if boneless, six to nine if bone in. Figure 1/3 pound per person.
**ginger hint: wash ginger root well, check for any “bad” spots and remove. Dry completely and freeze in zipper locked bag. When ready to use, grate, peel and all, with a microplane grater and you’ll end up with a mound of ginger “snow.” Add to ingredients and return remaining ginger to freezer.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.