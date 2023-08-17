Delight in exotic fruit 'sapote' cake | Elaine Revelle

I’m on an exotic fruit trip.
After discovering an interesting-looking grapefruit-sized mamey, or sapote, at a market with a somewhat large Latino customer base, I got curious.
My curiosity sparked a conversation with a fellow shopper. I found out ripe mamey has a creamy texture, somewhat similar to avocado and a taste that’s a combination of sweet potato, apricot and pumpkin. Who knew, all that from a slightly unappetizing looking brown “football”.
Native to Central America, ancient cultures considered it to be the fruit of the gods. With an ungodly look, mamey averages anywhere from three-to- eight inches in length.
The skin is camel brown, has a cantaloupe texture, while the flesh ranges in color from pink to orange to red.
Credited with supplying fiber, copper and vitamins B6 and C, mamey is also said to aid immune functions, promote regularity, prevent anemia and support heart and skin health.
Raw, it’s a creamy, dessert-y fruit that can be eaten with a spoon.
Mameys are used in ice cream and paletas (a frozen Mexican version of an ice pop), are perfect for smoothies and in baked goods.
Usually sold in a “hard as a rock” state, it softens as it ripens.
Mamey fruit grows on trees and is harvested by cutting. Look for ones that have a nub like stem (if missing, fruit may dry out as it ripens). As when selecting avocados, ripe, ready-to- eat mameys should give slightly when pressed.
If you buy firm mamey, leave on counter unrefrigerated until it softens, then refrigerate until ready to use.
Firm, raw mameys are not edible, they are hard to cut, semi-starchy, bitter and far from being mashable.
The tree is a large, ornamental evergreen that can reach a height of 50 or more feet. It’s propagated by grafting to ensure new fruit has the same characteristics as the parent. The fruit, technically a berry, does not grow true to seed. Also, trees grown from seed take seven years to produce fruit, while grafted ones will produce in three to five years.
Mameys are grown in Mexico, Central America and Florida. Florida mameys are harvested in May through July, while the south of the border fruit are available from late winter to early spring. This means they are likely to be available all year.
For my experimenting I decided to bake a mamey cake. The result was quite sweet, but the traditional tangy cream cheese frosting toned it down.
Try it — a fun, interesting new taste.
Next, I plan to find and cook/bake something with dragon fruit … wish me luck!
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla and mamey in a large mixer bowl, mix on medium speed until blended. Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt into another bowl. Slowly add dry ingredients to egg mixture and beat until well blended.
Pour batter into two nine-inch round pans or a 13-by- nine-inch oblong. Bake 35 minutes. Test for doneness, bake for additional time if necessary. Cool cake completely before frosting.
*to prepare fruit, cut in half, locate and discard seed(s), scoop pulp into shallow bowl and mash with fork.
4 tablespoons butter, room temperature
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped, optional
To make frosting, combine all ingredients and mix well to blend. For layer cake: place one layer on serving place or cake pedestal and top with about 1/3 of frosting. Spread evenly and place second layer on first. Repeat with another third frosting. Ice sides with remaining icing.
For rectangular cake, spread frosting evenly over entire cake. Top either with walnuts, if desired. Refrigerate before serving.