Welcome to the marvelous month of March.
This month is full of special days, some long-established and a slew of others that are, shall we say, less than traditional.
To name a few, we have the start of spring, Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day. Then there’s Be Nasty Day, Barbie Day and national Get Over it Day; we've got all the bases covered!
My focus is on St. Patrick’s Day, one of my favorites, that features Irish lore, customs, food and drink.
This week, I’ve got two beer breads that are easy, quick and interesting. I tested them with Guinness stout and found the bitterness of the brew came through loud and strong, particularly when still warm. As the bread cooled, the beer was less noticeable.
I'm on the fence at this point as to whether I’ll have another go with stout or choose a lighter brew Guinness. I’ll let you know.
My dependable taste tester daughter and son-in-law liked it but had definite opinions. Wendy thought it was good, would work with hors d’oeuvre in a meats and cheese platter but was too sweet to use for sandwiches. Robert’s critique was similar, as he thought it was more like a dessert bread and wouldn’t do for peanut butter and jelly.
Both, on the other hand, liked it.
I’ll have to admit that the version calling for two eggs was sweeter than it should have been due to the fact I somehow grabbed the 1/3 cup measuring cup instead of the 1/4 measuring cup when adding sugar. I realized my mistake in time for the four-ingredient recipe and it was less sweet, which is somewhat surprising since there’s not much difference between the two amounts.
While cooking can blur recipe lines, baking is an exact science.
One recipe calls for all-purpose flour, with eggs and baking powder for leavening. The second has self-rising flour as one of four ingredients. When baking, don’t mix up the two as they are similar but very different. Recipes calling for all-purpose or regular flour require leaveners such as eggs, baking powder and/or soda.
Self-rising flour, on the other hand, has two important additions: baking powder and salt. Self-rising flour contains all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder. All-purpose flour only contains ground endosperm.
To make self-rising flour: For every cup of self-rising flour required, replace it with one cup of all-purpose flour, and add 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Whisk and use as recipe directs.
Meanwhile, here’s two quick breads with a pronounced Irish flavor for your St. Patrick's Day celebration.
GUINNESS BREAD
Made in under an hour, this beer bread has amazing taste, with a definite hit of classic Irish stout.
1 bottle Guinness stout
2 eggs, slightly beaten
4 cups flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix eggs into Guinness. Sift flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a large mixing bowl. Add Guinness and eggs; stir just until blended.
Pour into greased 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan. Bake approximately 70 minutes or until slightly browned and bread sounds hollow when thumped. Remove from pan and cool on wire rack before slicing
EASY GUINNESS BEER BREAD
Only four ingredients, super easy and perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
3 cups self rising flour
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 bottle Guinness stout
1/4 cup butter, melted (divided)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-by-four-inch or 9-by-5-inch bread pan with nonstick cooking spray. Whisk flour with brown sugar to remove lumps. Stir in beer and three tablespoons melted butter.
Batter will be thick, spread in prepared pan, brush with remaining butter and bake 40 to 50 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm or room temperature with or without butter. Eat or freeze within two days.