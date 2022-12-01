wooden spoon

If you didn’t go to Turkey Bingo last month, you missed one of the Valley’s best family fun nights.

Mark your calendar for next year. Turkey Bingo is held annually on the Saturday night before Thanksgiving.

No kidding folks, though it has been going for over 100 years, it’s fun, fast moving and filled with energy. Also, it’s a great kick off for the holidays.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0