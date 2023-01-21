wooden spoon

Hope this week’s Spoon isn’t a portent of the year to come.

In other words, I’m running late … nothing new. I had a hard time naming my Golden Spoon “recipient.” 

To clarify, this “award” is in name only; no statuette, plaque or certificate comes with the recognition, which is solely at my discretion.

Simple, refreshing summer salads | Elaine Revelle

Simple, refreshing summer salads | Elaine Revelle

Since it doesn’t look as if there’s to be any respite soon, I decided to search my bulky recipe files for summer salads that are quick, easy and offer an opportunity to take advantage of local vegetable gardens and ...

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0