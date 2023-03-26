When the TV news guy said we were approaching 300% of our annual rainfall, I, like probably many others, asked why? Why is this happening? What is going on now that is so different than last year, or previous years, and why is it different?
I wasn’t asking why it was raining; I understand, basically, how and why that happens; how clouds are made up of tiny water droplets that condense and combine to form larger drops of water. I read that it takes a million little droplets of moisture to make one single raindrop.
When the raindrops become too heavy for the clouds to hold, they are released and fall to the ground. That’s the basic explanation, though, in truth, there are several factors involved, including the temperature — of the air, ground, and water, the speed and direction of the winds, warm fronts, cold fronts, high and low pressure systems, air masses, moisture levels, cloud formations, and more.
What we call “the weather,” at any given moment and in any given location, is the net result of all the interactions, of all those forces and all those factors, all the movements and all the masses. All of it together is the weather.
The total rainfall numbers may be the most conspicuous feature of this season’s weather, but even more notable to me has been the number of wet days we’ve had, and the number of two- and-three-day stretches of constant rain, following one after another, separated by a few days in between.
So much moisture and wetness in the air and the ground and the grass and the buildings that are flowing into our lives by way of what they are calling “atmospheric rivers” — which are large streams of water vapor moving through the air. They form out in the Pacific, around the Hawaiian Islands, where the warm temperatures cause ocean water to evaporate and rise into the air, and are then blown eastward by the winds.
These large narrow tubes of moisture are more than a thousand miles long, more than 300 hundred miles wide and a couple miles deep, and as they wind their way toward the mainland, they are like rivers in the sky. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, they actually contain enough water to be classified as rivers.
But the water and the wetness are not the only notable features of this weather, there’s the temperature.
For each of the past two calendar months, the average high temperature in my town is 18 degrees colder than it was a year ago during those same months, and the lows, too, are colder, by almost 10 degrees. The average wind speed is 16% greater over that same two-month period. Those things might not constitute climate change, but it is certainly a change in the weather from last year.
The weather guy blamed it on cold air coming down from Canada, which is in contrast to the storms we had back in January when it was warm air coming in from the west and up from the south.
The large air masses take on the weather of the region in which they are formed, and carry those temperature and moisture conditions to new regions.
As they move over the Earth, along paths determined by winds, currents and energy fluctuations at all levels of the atmosphere — from below sea-level all the way out to the stratosphere — the air masses change and in turn are changed by the conditions and activities on the ground. A fire can change the air pressure. Cutting down a tree can affect the sunlight hitting the ground and change moisture levels in the air and the soil.
It’s why, despite continual advancements in the science of weather forecasting, we cannot accurately predict the weather beyond a week or two, and why … we cannot answer 'why,' when it comes to the weather.