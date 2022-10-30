Candace002 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Candace Cortez

I am a Navy brat. We moved to Lemoore because of my dad’s orders to NAS Lemoore. My parents have been redeployed and are now living in Florida. It’s been 5 years since they lived here and living away from my family has not been my favorite thing.

During a recent substantially long visit, I noticed many things about both of my parents that I had not realized before. There were little gestures or sounds that I had missed during our time apart. Taking notice of these habits, I was shocked to see some of those same tendencies in myself. I know, I know! There are a dozen clichés out there about being the product of our parents and becoming just like your mother that flashed through my head.

I know that I picked up my work ethic, my creativity, and my ability to listen from my parents. I suppose I just hadn’t noticed how many other things they had passed on to me. Now, my husband and I are passing certain things on to our children. Some things are on accident and others are with specific intentionality.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

0
0
0
0
0