As of the start of the school year, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School has a new principal: Michael Niehoff.
Niehoff was kind enough to sit down with our high school journalism club to answer a few questions about his goals and aspirations for the school and its students.
Santa Ynez High is Niehoff’s seventh high school that he’s worked at.
His first job was as a high school English and media teacher. He has taught journalism, yearbook, some video classes, and English during his career.
After a few years, he went back to school to get a master's degree in journalism and even considered teaching college journalism. But he soon realized that teaching high school was what he enjoyed most.
Niehoff went on to become activities director and had the chance to work in administration at multiple schools, and became principal of a school that was just opening. In 2008, he helped that school become a one-to-one laptop school.
Niehoff has also traveled the country as a trainer to teachers, and some administrators, conducting project-based learning.
Niehoff’s initial career began in media, which is something he still holds fondly and uses every day.
“I still write; I still publish; I have a blog, and I'll write articles for educational websites and blogs," he explained to our group.
"I've always believed in students. I've always believed in the student's voice. I've always believed in giving students a kind of real-world responsibility, real-world opportunities, and a chance for them to make something of whatever it is they are involved in.
"And when I've done that, I've seen how far students can go and where they can take that, even way beyond high school," he said. "My goal is that I want students to have huge opportunities, not just in high school, but for the rest of their lives."
Some goals Niehoff said he has for Santa Ynez High School include technology integration, deeper project-based learning, and connecting students to something they can get excited about.
“I would say one is using technology to do things that people haven't done before," he said. "So, do more professional work, more projects, and more things that relate to the community and the world."
In addition to technology integration, Niehoff said moving into a more project-based learning model where students are tackling real-world issues is key.
"It doesn't matter what subject area they're in, but that they're taking the subject area and applying it to something in the world, in the form of a problem, challenge, or issue," he said, "and then doing something about that — presenting about it, writing about it, partnering with people in the community.
"And I think the big one, is the idea that every student gets connected to something powerful enough that makes them want to do it and to pursue a career," he added.
Niehoff said he also is trying to do more with teachers and students as far as showing them that he’s available, he cares, and that he would like to help in any way he can.
This has been especially apparent as he has made it a point to walk around campus to chat with students and faculty, stop in during classes to see what we’re learning about, and always leaves his office door open so that students can stop by and chat whenever they need to.
Niehoff’s presence on campus shows that he is dedicated to forming relationships — especially the relationship between teacher and student, which he said is his No. 1 priority in a learning environment.
He believes that teachers need to go beyond the first week of school in getting to know their students, and “constantly make efforts to connect," check in with them and show them they are known by having conversations with them.
Niehoff said he believes in “creating a space where students feel like they're known, they’re valued, they're appreciated, and their interests or individual needs are respected.”
In closing comments, he explained that his job is to try to make our learning experience as good as it possibly can be.
"So anything I do contributes to that, whether that's being available, being accessible, or trying to work on ways to make the school better from a student experience — that should be my job," he said. "So I think that hopefully, students will get the idea that I believe in the student's voice, and that I think students should have big responsibilities at their school. And then if they want to make change, they can be part of that change.”
As a student at Santa Ynez High School, it has been encouraging to hear Niehoff’s aspirations for the school and his values when it comes to education. I am looking forward to seeing what he does at our school in the future.