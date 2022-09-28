As of the start of the school year, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School has a new principal: Michael Niehoff.

Niehoff was kind enough to sit down with our high school journalism club to answer a few questions about his goals and aspirations for the school and its students.

Santa Ynez High is Niehoff’s seventh high school that he’s worked at.

Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

