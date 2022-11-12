Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

We were sitting out on the back deck on a crisp, moonless autumn night; the lights were off, we were kicked back on the outdoor couch, relaxed with blankets, and in awe of the night sky.

She marveled at how clearly we could see the Milky Way. I reminded her we are the Milky Way; it is the name of our galaxy. It’s not somewhere out there, apart from us; we are it.

That long, thin, whitish cloud of stars, which we commonly call the Milky Way, is actually the center of the Milky Way. The reason it appears so bright and “milky” is because we’re looking through layer upon layer of indistinguishable stars, in towards the center of our galaxy.

Keeping pace on the path to progress | Ron Colone

We may have gained certain capacities along the way, such as the ability to travel and communicate across greater distances in shorter amounts of time, or to mass produce products, or increase the yields of our hunts and harvests, or shield ourselves against visible and immediate threats ...

