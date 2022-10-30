Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

My hope when guiding families through the many challenges of dementia is that everyone involved will be able to live as normal a life as possible — including entertainment and travel.

Traveling with a memory impaired loved one can be difficult. Oftentimes, families will sit around the dinner table to strategize the many aspects and logistics involved: reason for travel, each person’s priorities, expectations, mode of transportation, accommodations, and activities such as family pleasure, out of the area doctor’s appointments, holiday travel, caretaking arrangements, special events such as weddings or graduations, etc. 

These are all very important considerations. Establishing priorities, outlining plans, allowing for concessions and (lots of) flexibility and extra time should be part of the planning.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

