I had this idea to start keeping a stress journal, and if these first few weeks are any indication, then it looks like most of the entries that would make it into my little notebook are, and will likely continue to be, technology related, which raises the question — what even is technology?
In my case, I’m mostly talking about “the computer” (which already sounds like old person's language), and the various things I use it for.
Like, for instance, my website, which I use to advertise our programs and sell tickets to our events, and share our creative content that ends up costing time and attention, brainpower and strain on my nervous system to fend off cyberattacks.
Or email, which is my preferred means of business communication, because I’m a writer I like to write it down, and read it over, and refine and polish and edit and rearrange it until I feel like I’m getting close to what I want to say, and in the way I want to say it.
In exchange for this luxury, I have to accept that the weight of the load I carry shall be increased as my inbox will fill up many times a day with hundreds of bogus transmissions and fraud attempts from senders bearing the name of companies I’ve bought things from, or with, such as Visa, PayPal, Amazon, McAfee, Google, and Microsoft — all confirming purchases that never happened (not to mention “Jennifer,” who, as promised (not!) is sending me intimate photos).
Or social media, which I utilize more often via “mobile device,” again for the purpose of promoting my businesses and creative pursuits, and also to keep in touch with people from various parts and times of my life. This invites into my world further instances of fraud and deceit, spam, scams, disinformation and divisiveness.
As for the “mobile device” — or as we used to call them, cell phones — 25% of my waking hours are spent looking into and tapping on the screen, searching, scrolling, reading, sending, and receiving messages. But when it comes to simply calling someone up and having an uninterrupted conversation in which you can both clearly hear each other without any echoes or delays or pauses or dropouts — especially if one or more of you are driving around — then what we have reminds me sometimes of the telephone service in Green Acres and Petticoat Junction (a reference for those of us who were children in the ‘60s.)
It used to be better: the cell reception, the Wi-Fi, the internet service, but that was before Elon Musk and his sort started sending up tens of thousands of satellites, and engaging in digital Cloud-seeding, both of which, I think, are cluttering the airwaves and interfering with our signals and reception — a case of diminishing returns for the user and increasing profits for the tech companies.
… And “tech support” is its own unique source of stress, especially when there’s no way of talking to a human.
Obviously, there are many benefits to be had. In the medical field, for instance, we see all these incredible procedures, transplants, surgeries, treatments, therapies and diagnostic techniques that save lives and cure diseases, but one could also argue that many of the diseases we suffer from are the product of “technology.”
Among the personal benefits are having information at our fingertips, entertainment on demand, the ability to stay connected, constant access to: a clock, a calendar, a camera, a calculator, a flashlight, and a map — from wherever you are and wherever you want to go. So you never have to remember anything again, except maybe a username and password — which can also be a source of stress.
We must consider (mustn’t we?) whether the result of our relationship with technology represents a net gain or loss in terms of “quality of life;” whether it is “better” to look out at the world of trees and flowers and people and clouds and movement, or to stare at a screen that is 12 inches away; and whether it is wise or beneficial to go as fast and far as possible — just because we can.