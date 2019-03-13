Every year at about this time, there is the same concern that it is too early to put summer or warm season vegetables into the garden.
When the time comes, replacing warm season vegetables with winter or cool season vegetables will also seem to be too early.
Nonetheless, it is best to start the transition early so the garden will be ready for production as the weather warms into spring.
Broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage that are in the garden now should have time to finish before warmer weather makes them bitter.
If the warm season vegetable plants that will be planted in their place are adaptable to it, and if the spacing is correct, they can be planted in among the cool season vegetables so that they will be ready to go when the the outgoing vegetables get harvested.
Unlike most of the cool season vegetables, which are truly vegetative vegetables, most of the warm season vegetables are actually fruits, which is why they start to develop in spring, and mature through summer.
Tomato, pepper, cucumber, eggplant, corn, bean and both summer and winter squash are the most popular here. Most produce from spring to autumn. Some produce only once.
Corn and other vegetable plants that produce only once can be planted in phases every two weeks or so to prolong production. By the time one phase finishes, the next should be starting.
Corn is more efficiently pollinated, and therefore more productive, if grown in square blocks rather than in narrow rows. Corn and many warm season vegetables should be grown from seed sown directly.
However, tomato, pepper, eggplant and maybe zucchini and other squash can be planted as small plants from cell packs, because only a few of each type are needed.
A cell pack of six or eight costs about the same as a packet of seed, but all the seed in the packet are not really necessary. Besides, the small plants are less likely to be eaten by snails than newly germinating seedlings.