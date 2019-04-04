Tony Tomeo Highlight: Leopard plant

As an understory species that naturally grows under forest trees in its native environment in Japan, leopard plant, Farfugium japonicum, can be quite happy in parts of the garden that are too shady for other plants. If it does not get too warm or dry, it can tolerate full sun. It likes rich soil and frequent watering. Fertilizer should be applied moderately, since too much can cause foliar burn.
Cultivars of leopard plant that are variegated with yellow or white spots, blotches, margins or outwardly and irregularly flaring streaks are increasingly popular, although the unvariegated rich dark green cultivars are still the most popular. Individual leaves get about 3 to 6 inches wide. Some are wavy or impressively crinkly around the edges, or outfitted with a few bluntly angular teeth.
The mostly unseen rubbery petioles can suspend the glossy evergreen foliage as high as 2 feet, although most cultivars stay lower.
Rhizomes spread slowly. It may take many years before the healthiest of specimens gets big enough to divide.
Leopard plant is grown as a foliar plant, but provides a delightful surprise of loose trusses of inch wide yellow daisy flowers in autumn or winter. -- Tony Tomeo