Tony Tomeo: Citrus on the sucker list

A 5-pound kumquat is a problem! It means something went seriously wrong. Anyone who grew one would concur. They are huge, lumpy and very insipid, with ridiculously thick pale yellow rind around a small handful of uselessly fibrous pulp. They are protected by dangerously sharp and rigid thorns that can get longer than three inches. Even their irregularly wavy foliage is unappealing.
In reality though, there is no such thing as a 5-pound kumquat. These huge but useless fruits, as well as the associated thorns and foliage, are those of 'shaddock,' which is the most common understock for almost all grafted dwarf citrus trees. It is what keeps such trees compact, so that they do not get as big as orchard trees. It was there all along, whether we were aware of it or not.
Most citrus trees are composed of two genetically different parts. The understock are the lower parts that develop roots that are unseen underground. The desirable upper parts that produce the familiar citrus fruits grow from scions that are grafted onto the understock. Graft unions are just above grade, where the texture of the bark above is slightly different from that of the bark below.
Suckers are stems that grow from the understock below the graft unions. Because they are genetically identical to the understock rather than the scions, they produce the same fruit and exhibit the same physical characteristics as the understock would if it were growing wild. Suckers can overwhelm desirable scion growth, which is how kumquat trees can produce huge 5-pound fruits.
Other grafted trees and shrubs, particularly fruit trees, get suckers, too. New suckers appear as new spring growth develops. They should be peeled off of the main trunks rather than pruned off. As brutal as this seems, it is more efficient than pruning. Soft young shoots should snap off quite readily. This technique removes more of the callus growth at the bases of the suckers, which could develop more suckers later. Big older suckers should be pruned off as closely and neatly as possible.