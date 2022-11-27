Christmas trees grow on farms. They are an agricultural commodity. Their unnatural and intensive cultivation is no asset to any associated natural ecosystem. Their harvest does not deprive ecosystems of natural components.

Live Christmas trees are at least equally as unnatural. Their cultivation involves more synthetic materials and unnatural irrigation.

There should be no shame associated with the procurement of cut Christmas trees.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you