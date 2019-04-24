There is something about the delicately intricate bloom and foliage of bleeding heart, Lamprocapnos spectabilis (formerly Dicentra spectabilis), that suits informal woodland gardens splendidly.
Not only to they look like natural companions to small coniferous evergreens, but they are also quite tolerant of the acidic foliar debris, and to some extent, the shade that most conifers generate.
The small and distinctively heart-shaped flowers hang vertically from arching limber stems in May or June. They can get as high as 3 feet if crowded, although they prefer to stay about 3 feet tall.
The most popular varieties bloom with red or pink hearts with white tails. 'Alba' blooms with white hearts. The palmately compound and lobed leaves are like soft, light-green anemone leaves.
Bleeding heart not only tolerates significant shade, but it prefers at least partial shade as the weather warms in spring. As the weather gets too warm and arid through late spring and summer, it is likely to defoliate and go dormant until the end of the following winter.
Bleeding heart wants rich soil and regular watering, too. The tender foliage is intolerant of traffic, so is best in the background. -- Tony Tomeo