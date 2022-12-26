Adding new fruit trees to a garden is reasonably easy. Maintaining them properly as they mature is more of a challenge.

Centuries of extensive breeding to enhance production of such trees has also increased their reliance on horticultural intervention.

Most deciduous fruit trees consequently need specialized dormant pruning during their winter dormancy. Without adequate dormant pruning, most deciduous fruit trees are unable to support their unnaturally large and unnaturally abundant fruit.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

