Defoliation and dormancy begin early for quite a few species within desert and chaparral climates.

California buckeye can defoliate during the driest summer weather, refoliate for autumn, and then defoliate again for winter. They do what they must to avoid desiccation within their arid climate.

Many more species do what they must to survive through winter.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

