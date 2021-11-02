Certified arborists know trees | Tony Tomeo

Arborists are horticulturists; they just happen to be more specialized than most. Many or most horticulturists work with flora that they engage from the ground. Arborists work exclusively with trees, and some must leave the ground to do so. The most experienced and educated arborists are those certified by the International Society of Arboriculture, or ISA.
ISA certification requires an arborist to pass an examination of arboricultural proficiency. Continued participation with ISA-endorsed classes, workshops or seminars is necessary to maintain certification afterward. Arboricultural industries are demanding, with stringent professional standards. Certification with such industries is correspondingly demanding.
General information about the International Society of Arboriculture is available online at isa-arbor.com. This site, although designed for arboricultural professionals, is informative also for those who must procure the services of an arborist. The directory of ISA-certified arborists can identify local arborists, as well as the tree services with which they affiliate.
Although arboriculture is pertinent throughout the year, it seems to become more so with the first storms of autumn. Some trees prefer dormant pruning during winter. Others might perform best after summer pruning. Various trees have various preferences. Regardless, the need for arboriculture becomes apparent as weather breaks limbs and uproots trees.
Trees are innately the most substantial and relatively permanent plants in home gardens and landscapes. Unlike annuals and some perennials, trees are not disposable or easy to remove if they become too problematic. Many eventually get too big for those who are not experienced arborists to engage. That is why too many trees need professional help.
Many municipalities require permits for the removal of significant trees. Inspection by ISA-certified arborists and associated reports are generally prerequisites for the issuance of these removal permits. Some municipalities are more protective of trees than others. ISA-certified arborists try to be familiar with the ordinances of the various municipalities in which they work.
Highlight: curly willow
They start out simply enough, as weirdly twisted bare stems in fancy floral arrangements. By the time the last flowers fade, the submerged parts of the bare stems develop roots and perhaps leaves. These now-rooted cuttings then graduate into pots or gardens. Most curly willow, Salix matsudana Tortuosa, is therefore unplanned. It is rare from nurseries.
Mature trees should not get much taller than 15 feet, with awkwardly irregular branch structure. Regular pruning and grooming eliminates congested and structurally deficient growth. Alternatively, pollarding or coppicing during winter dormancy promotes vigorous growth. Healthy trees can drop overburdened limbs and might live for only 20 years.
Curly willow, which is also corkscrew willow, is popular more for distinctively curly stems than as a small deciduous shade tree. Specimens that provide such stems for cutting do not need to be very big. If cut and dried while dormant during winter, stems cannot grow roots in water, nor will they require plucking to remove their leaves, which are also curly.
Need some help in the garden? Tony Tomeo is here for you
Are you looking to start a garden, upgrade your garden or maybe you need help with a complete overhaul. Our columnist Tony Tomeo has the knowledge that you need to make your neighbors, friends and family green with envy. See a new column online, or in print every week.
Shade trees are no longer appreciated like they had been. Only half a century ago, they were important components of suburban landscapes. Big …
Wildflowers have been quite a fad. Relative to most fads, they are not so impractical. For some situations, they are a good excuse to waste le…
Weeds are constantly a problem here. There is no season in which every sort of weed is inactive. As some annual types finish dispersing seed a…
No one really hibernates here. Well, ground squirrels might, but they are unlikely to be a problem in refined home gardens. Winter weather is …
Cool season (or winter) vegetables are now finishing their season. Some continue to produce later than others. Eventually though, they all suc…
Spring bulbs lack immediate gratification. They will, of course, justify their habitation of the garden as they bloom next spring. For now, th…
For centuries, fruit trees have been bred to produce unnaturally abundant and unnaturally big fruit. That has worked out well for those who en…
Early spring bloom is best. That is simply how the schedule of the majority of flowers works. The priority of flowers is pollination. Pollinat…
Forests lack gardeners. In the wild, there is no one to rake fallen leaves or blow them away. Foliage falls from trees and onto the ground, wh…
Fertilizer, in simple terms, helps plants grow. It provides a bit more of what growing plants crave. In some situations, it compensates for nu…
Weather has no thermostat. There is no automation. It is naturally variable. Weather is constantly changing like, well . . . the weather. We t…
Broccoli grows slowly from seed. Whether it goes directly into the garden, or into flats for later transplant, broccoli seed should get sown b…
Many who enjoy gardening appreciate fragrant flowers. Many grow particular flowers specifically for their fragrance. Yet, not many consider wh…
Seed that is available in hardware stores and nurseries came from somewhere. Plants just like those that such seed grows into produced it. Som…
California native plants are logical options for the gardens and landscapes of California. It is only natural. They are already happy with the…
Those who enjoy gardening where winter weather is harsh likely know what sun scald is. It happens late in winter, if exposed bark warms enough…
With few exceptions, plants dislike confinement of their roots. They prefer to be in the ground where they can disperse roots freely. Housepla…
Bedding plants that go into the garden in spring are generally warm season or summer annuals. They should perform through summer until the wea…
Vegetation make people feel closer to nature. It is, after all, what most of us expect to see out in the wild. Most vegetation that is observe…
None of the most problematic rodents here hibernate completely. Only ground squirrels hibernate, but they are rare, and tend to avoid home gar…
Weeding is not much fun. Some of us might enjoy the relaxing monotony of productive weeding. Realistically though, most of us would prefer to …
Contrary to what the pleasant weather suggests, it is still winter. Most plants are resisting the temptation to break dormancy prematurely. Th…