The concept is this: we're a studio audience at a Manhattan radio station, about to watch a star-studded cast perform a live broadcast. There's a row of silver microphones.
On the wall, illuminated signs read “On Air” and “Applause.” The cast enters, dressed in classy 1940s costumes. The announcer (Chandler Holmes) introduces each cast member with a (fictitious) celebrity name and background. This isn't relevant to the plot – there's no backstage storyline – it's just another way to help the audience get in the nostalgic spirit of the setting.
This style works well in the intimate dance studio where Orcutt Community Theater currently performs.
The adaptation was written by Joe Landry, who has done several other plays in this vein, including “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
The program consists of three early Hitchcock titles “The Lodger” (1927), “Sabotage” (1936) and “The 39 Steps” (1935.) These were all feature-length films – Landry has streamlined the stories so all three can fit into a two-hour-ish run time.
It isn't about re-creating the films onstage, but exploring them in a different way. A lot is left to the imagination in this format, which can be effective for this genre. Sometimes the more melodramatic elements of the films are played for laughs, but the suspense remains.
The entire cast gives their all. An actor might be a good guy in one story and a villain in the next. Dan Bullard even plays a good guy and a villain in the same story.
No radio drama would be complete without a table full of sound effects paraphernalia and a door to slam whenever a character leaves a room. Manning the table is Casey “Boom Boom” Cassidy (Jay Herrick.) The cast helps out with some of the sound effects too, particularly animal noises. There's something inherently funny about seeing this aspect of radio play out, especially from our modern perspective.
Margo (keyboard player Lael Hastings) provides live music, always a welcome touch to a local production.
“The Lodger” was originally a silent film. (If this were an actual radio play, it would make an interesting inversion – from pictures with no sound to sound with no pictures.)
Desperate for cash, Mr. and Mrs. Bunting (David James Campbell and Nakia Jones) take on an eccentric lodger named Mr. Sleuth (Todd Buranen). Mrs. Bunting begins to suspect he's actually a serial killer known as “The Avenger.” (No relation to that superhero movie you may have heard about.) This Jack-the-Ripper-like figure stalks London at night, murdering young blonde women. And the Buntings' young blonde daughter (Keilana Buranen) has just returned home.
King draws us into her growing terror as Todd Buranen brims with creepiness.
“Sabotage” plays on wartime anxieties in England. The Verloc family is investigated by an undercover cop on suspicion of sabotaging London's power plant.
This piece contains a classic Hitchcock setup: The audience knows a package contains a bomb, while the character carrying it (Eli Hastings) is unaware. This is carried off well by the young performer.
In “The 39 Steps,” Richard Hannay (Brian Kasicki) Meets a mysterious woman (Nitana de Hato Rey) who claims she's a spy. Soon, he's tasked with saving England from foreign agents (more of that wartime anxiety) and fleeing the police. He soon picks up an unwilling companion, Pamela (Angi Herrick).
Kasicki previously played the title role in “The Elephant Man” at OCT. Here, he takes on the very different role of charming everyman Richard. He and the plucky Herrick become the quintessential bickering movie couple.
Not content with merely entertaining you during the play, the talented cast sings and dances through the intermission.
Director Dixie Arthur's affection for the material shines through. It's a “good evening” at the theater.