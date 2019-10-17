It's almost Halloween. Time for fun with a dead body at Santa Maria Civic Theater, as they present the musical “Lucky Stiff.”
In 1988, when big-budget pop operas ruled Broadway, this madcap musical farce premiered Off-Broadway. It was the first collaboration of composing team Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music). Their later work includes “Once On This Island,” “Ragtime,” “Seussical,” and “Anastasia.” “Lucky Stiff” has a bouncy musical comedy score that enhances its zany comedy.
Harry Witherspoon is a British shoe salesman whose life is so dull, he envies his wares because they get to travel. Everything changes when he gets a telegram. It seems his Uncle Tony (whom he never met) has died an left him $6 million American dollars. However, there are some unusual conditions. To claim the inheritance, he must take his uncle's embalmed corpse on “one last vacation” to Monte Carlo. Otherwise, the money will go to The International Dog Home of Brooklyn.
Under the direction of Jarrod Zinn, SMCT's production unapologetically embraces its absurd premise. The energetic cast keeps the show moving at a brisk pace. The singing and dancing is delightful across the board. (Musical Direction by David Donati, choreography by J.R. Jones and Jarrod Zinn.)
As we zip from one setting to another, scenery and props for various settings are whisked on and offstage by the crew. (Set design by Zinn.)
It's easy to sympathize with Harry's desire to escape from drudgery. The very-New-Jersey Uncle Tony has plenty of life lessons for him, via an audio tape. In that sense, the story's sort of like “Mame,” if you replace Auntie Mame with a dead uncle. There is something funny about being taught how to live by a corpse.
Fans of SMCT's musical productions will remember Jaime Espinoza from his roles in “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Hairspray.” He's just as charming here, as Harry.
Craig Scott's dedication to the title role must be admired. He never moves, except when one of the other characters comically poses him. The fantastic makeup helps sell the illusion.
Espinoza and Scott throw themselves into great deal of physical comedy as Harry takes the corpse along on all sorts of activities.
Meanwhile, news of Harry's good fortune has reached Tony's lover, Rita La Porta (Kimberley Washington). Rita and Tony embezzled six million dollars from her casino boss husband. Now, Rita's dragging her hapless brother Vinny (J.R. Jones) to Monte Carlo to help her get the money back.
Washington and Jones form an old-school comedy duo – she's impetuous, he's neurotic – and they're hilarious.
In Monte Carlo, Harry notices he's being followed by a mysterious woman. She's revealed to be Annabel Glick (Angelica Juenke), a representative of the International Dog Home. She's waiting for Harry to slip up, so the money will literally go to the dogs. By the way – Harry hates dogs! Naturally, the two instantly loathe each other, and are destined to fall in love.
Their romance follows every familiar romantic comedy beat, but Espinoza and Juenke make such a sweet couple, we root for them to wind up together anyway.
Harry, Uncle Tony and Annabel wind up at a cabaret, where Dominique du Monaco (Diana Diaz) performs the flirty “Speaking French.”
As Harry parties with Dominique, Annabel reflects with “Times Like This.” Here, the show takes a surprisingly sincere turn. It's the “Somewhere That's Green” of the score, and invests it with a lot of emotional vulnerability.
In Act Two, the shenanigans come to a head. The highlight is an impressive dream sequence/dance set piece. One particular dance solo is especially hilarious (you'll know which one I mean.)
If you can swallow the ridiculous premise, “Lucky Stiff” is silly fun. Catch it before it's put to rest.