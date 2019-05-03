“A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder” – if that title amuses you, this show is probably for you. It's a musical comedy of manners, with dry gallows humor, zany visual gags and a bit of door-slamming farce.
The play was based on the novel “Israel Rank: Autobiography of a Criminal” By Roy Horniman. The 1949 film “Kind Hearts and Coronets” was also based on the same source material.
“Gentleman's Guide” ran on Broadway from 2013 to 2016. It won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. We're fortunate to have a production right here in Santa Maria, so soon after the Broadway run.
Jason Bolen's set for the PCPA production resembles a London music hall with a red-curtained stage-within-a-stage. The show takes place in Edwardian England, and Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's score draws on musical styles from that setting. As is the standard for this company, the musical numbers are beautifully sung and staged. (Musical direction by Ilana Atkins, choreography by Katie Fuchs-Wackowski.)
The show opens with a warning to “those of weaker constitution.” The characters do dreadful things, but in the most delightful way possible.
Down-and-out Monty Navarro (Jeff Salsbury) is visited by the mysterious Miss Shingle (Jacquiline Hildebrand). She tells him a shocking secret: he's actually a member of the prominent D'Ysquith (“DIE-squith”) family, and ninth in line to inherit the title of Earl of Highhurst. His late mother was disowned and disinherited after “marrying for love.” Monty attempts to impress his lover Sibella (Emily Trask) with his newfound pedigree, but she plans to marry another man, who is rich, handsome and “owns a motorcar.” Furthermore, the D'Ysquiths refuse to acknowledge Monty or his mother. Swearing vengeance, he decides to bump off the eight relatives that stand between him and the Earldom.
Freedman's book is just sincere enough to keep the audience engaged in the story.
As Monty, Salsbury draws us along on his light-hearted killing spree. Appropriately, he comes off as more mischievous than malevolent. He's unassuming to the other characters, but breaks into fevered patter songs as he plots or wrestles with his dubious morality.
Andrew Philpot gives a tour-de-force performance as all eight of Monty's prospective victims. It's a parade of odious upper-class archetypes just begging to be comically dispatched. Part of the fun is seeing what costume designer Eddy L. Barrows will dress Philpot up in next. The actor also shows his range with a more subdued performance as Lord Asquith D'Ysquith, Sr.
Trask has a ball toying with Monty's affections as Sibella. She's decked out in a bright pink wardrobe that even Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” would envy.
Monty also falls for his distant cousin Pheobe (Skye Privat). She's introduced with the idealistic “Inside Out,” which Privat performs totally straight, while one of the more outlandish death scenes plays out in the background.
In an amusing ensemble number, the dead D'Ysquiths admonish Monty (in song) from their portraits on the wall.
One small nitpick: “Better with a Man” is a one-joke song that goes on for three minutes. It's still entertainingly performed by Salsbury and Philpot, though.
The Act One finale, “The Last One You'd Expect,” builds to a rousing climax.
Act Two opens with “Why Are All The D'Ysquiths Dying?” – the funniest funeral number since “Thank You Very Much” from “Scrooge!”
The highlight of the score is a number called “I've Decided to Marry You.” Here, Monty tries to keep his two lovers from discovering one another with “nothing between them but me and a wall.” Monty and Sibella's nervous, Sondheim-esque verses are juxtaposed beautifully against Pheobe's hysterically giddy choruses.
The production is enriched by director Brad Carroll's extensive musical comedy experience. It's sure to knock 'em dead.