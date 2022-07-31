Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

A few hours before a scheduled birthday dinner, it occurred to me that I needed and wanted to get him a gift. With so much still to get to that afternoon, it left little time for driving around looking for a gift.

I ran over a few quick possibilities in my mind, from food to books to gadgets, and then I found myself starting to slip into an old narrative, which, admittedly, I concocted and pinned on myself a number of years ago that I’m not a very good gift-giver.

My standard line of defense is that I don’t need a special occasion to give a gift, rather, I try to give little gifts throughout the year to express my appreciation and affection. To have to go pick out something that I can’t really afford just because it’s a particular date on the calendar feels a bit too arbitrary for me.

