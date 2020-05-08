Terry White: Taking back control in the midst of COVID-19

A lot has happened in a matter of weeks. California’s 40 million people have pulled together swiftly and are getting high marks for the sustained stay-at-home COVID-19 virus mitigation, credited with helping to end this pandemic.
Immediately protective masks were launched into production, many creatively homemade which we now wear strategically – and at distance queue – in our grocery shopping stores.
We are trying to implement the new social custom of not shaking hands and washing them more frequently. There have been these social and cultural changes briskly rolled out one after another.
How are we doing with all of this emotionally?
Advisers to California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to pay Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD $3.30 for each mask the company made under a coronavirus response contract totaling almost $1 billion, according to an invoice obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
For the best protective mental health, our approach should be to continue implementing what we know works best.
Experts tell us that despite these uncertain times we are facing, we should capitalize on what we are in control of.
Here are some ways we can reframe the circumstances and start to take back control of our lives:
- Family: Capitalize on the opportunity to enhance interactions between children/family by scheduling your family’s favorite meals. Have older children plan and prepare one dinner each week. Assign other tasks that will help them feel part of the plan and make valuable contributions to the family.
- Socializing: Schedule virtual social dates for adults on Zoom or house party and play dates for the kids. Reaching out and connecting is so important at these times for both adults and children.
- Health: Structure meals and sleeping patterns. Evidence suggests being less-physically active, adopting irregular sleeping patterns, having less-favorable diets and too much screen time, diminishes well-being and good health. Exercise one hour a day, possibly two thirty-minute sessions. The Debbie Allen Dance Academy founder is posting classes; Monterey Bay Aquarium offers Pacific Jellyfish guided morning meditations; Deepak Chopra’s offers a 21-day meditation sequence; and there are countless YouTube videos on origami, puzzles, audio books, “Legends of Learning” math and science classroom games.
OUR VIEW We agree with the Solvang City Council’s plea to county officials to let communities make their own choices.
Children look to their parents and mentors for the way they react and express their emotions about the situation at hand. We can understand our children’s readiness to understand by the questions they ask. It is very helpful to regularly make this time possible for it, and keep language simple. When we talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming.
Fundamental to us as social beings, is that we do best when we are not alone. Please remember to stop and breath, and also to reach out to others.
Stay safe, stay home, stay strong.
TERRY WHITE We are all in this together and facing these collective questions and confusing adjustments.
Terry White L.M.F.T, Family Therapist, approaching three decades in practice as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo CCED Clinic co-founder, clinical director and psychotherapist, is a family therapist based in the Santa Ynez Valley. He can be reached at terrypsychotherapy@gmail.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.