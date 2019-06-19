Trichostema lanceolatum: Turpentine or Vinegar Weed
Many of you know that pungent aroma this time of year. You will smell it before you see it in any of the rangelands of the western United States. This mid-summer bloomer is an important source of food for bees and other insects. The nectar and pollen produced in the blue flowers are one of the few plants in bloom during the driest season.
Vinegar Weed is an annual herb native to California, Oregon, Washington and Northern Baja. It thrives in full sun, in any soil type and requires no supplemental water.
The 2 to 3 inch long and ¼ inch wide leaves are lanceolate is shape, have entire margins and are covered in fine hairs and resin glands. The flowers are dark blue to purple and are arranged in an axial pattern along the 1 to 2-foot long, unbranching stems. The flowers are an inch long, are bi-lateral in symmetry with five lobed petals and a long arching stamen that extends over the corolla.
When an insect lands on the flower and begins to drink nectar the stamen springs downward and deposits pollen on the insects back ensuring pollination of the next flower in line.
Indigenous people of the Western United States also took advantage of Vinegar Weed, purposing the leaves and flowers for a variety medicinal and therapeutic uses. The leaves and flowers were brewed into a tea for the treatment of respiratory and sinus illnesses, fever and rashes. The leaves were rubbed on the skin to relieve minor aches and were used as a flea repellent in bedding material. The dried leaves were also scattered on small ponds to immobilize fish.
The resinous leaves of Vinegar Weed are unpalatable to livestock and native herbivores. The plant also produces chemicals that deter the growth of the surrounding plants to reduce competition for water and soil nutrients. The acrid aroma of vinegar weed is not for every garden. Luckily there is a sweeter smelling sister…Trichostema lanatum, Wooly Blue Curls.